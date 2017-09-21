Razer confirms it’s working on a gaming-focused mobile device

In an interview with CNBC, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan has confirmed his company is working on a gaming and entertainment-focused mobile device.
“I can say that we are coming up with a mobile device specifically geared toward gamers and entertainment,” said Tan in an interview with CNBC’s Christine Tan. Tan went on to say the company hopes to release the device before the end of the year.
“The mobile market is one of those that we’ve taken a long-term view to look at… We realized that a lot of our gamers are also passionate about the mobile gaming market, so we’ve done a couple of moves,” he said, by way of explaining the move.
Rumours that Razer was working on a mobile device first came out in July when Bloomberg published a report that said Nextbit, the smartphone crowdfunding darling Razer acquired at the start of the year for an undisclosed amount of money, was working on a high-end mobile device for the company.
Tan did not reveal additional information about the upcoming device, including whether it will run Android or not.
Source: CNBC
