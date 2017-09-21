Business
National Bank of Canada website glitch released personal information of roughly 400 Canadians

No address, Social Insurance Number, or banking information was released

Sep 21, 2017

5:00 PM EDT

1 comments

National Bank of Canada app on Android

Quebec-based National Bank of Canada (NBC) accidentally released the personal information of “close to” 400 Canadian customers.

According to an NBC spokesperson who confirmed the glitch in an email to MobileSyrup, the bank was notified “earlier this week” of an issue where customers filling a specific form “could have been exposed to the data filled by the last customer who filled the same form.”

The spokesperson clarified that no address, Social Insurance Number or any banking information was released, and that the bank worked to resolve the issue immediately.

“The incident comes from a human error on our side while setting up the form,” said the spokesperson.

The bank is currently in the process of contacting anyone suspected of having been affected by the glitch. The bank is also offering free credit monitoring surveillance, while suggesting that customers “remain vigilant.”

