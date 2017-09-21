Pokémon Playhouse is now available on iOS and Android

News
Sep 21, 2017

7:09 PM EDT

Pokemon Playhouse game

The Pokémon Company has launched the cutest game, developed for preschoolers, called Pokémon Playhouse.

Playhouse has no in-app purchases and features an indoor and outdoor environment for children to explore. Additionally, preschoolers can encounter more than 50 Pokémon to try collect and interact with as well as play a variety of activities, such as grooming Pokémon, looking at Pokémon constellations, feeding Pokémon and hatching Poké-eggs.

Furthermore there are a lot puzzles the kids can play and there is a story mode available for the children which will talk about the Pokémon Playhouse. Lastly, the game allows children to take their Pokémon for a stroll in the park. The Pokémon are drawn in a style that they are not typically displayed as, though, which gives them a very cute aesthetic.

Pokémon Playhouse is available on iOS and Android.

Along with Pokémon Playhouse, Pokkén Tournament DX for the Nintendo Switch is releasing tomorrow, as well as the digital version of the original Pokémon Gold and Silver for the 3DS.

