YouTube opens pop-up community space in Montreal

According to YouTube, viewership on the video platform in Canada has risen 30 percent from last year.
Quebec in particular seem to love YouTube, with a recent Ipsos survey showing that 49 percent of YouTube users in the province would rather give up alcohol than give up YouTube for a week. Likewise, 45 percent of Quebec YouTube users said that they’d rather give up chocolate than give up YouTube for a week.
With all of that in mind, YouTube has opened up its first-ever pop-up space in Montreal to help foster the growing Quebec YouTube community.
Those at the pop-up space will be able to attend educational workshops, business development training, networking events and hands-on video creation in YouTube’s studio, which it says is fully-equipped with the latest production technologies.
