Apple explains what went wrong during its Face ID demo

Sep 14, 2017

9:34 AM EDT

22 comments

iPhone X

It was the sound heard around the world. A padlock slamming shut, signalling that the iPhone X’s first true demo had judged the device unworthy. Or so it seemed, anyway.

On September 12th, 2017, as Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi demoed the iPhone X’s Face ID feature, the software failed to register Federighi’s face, prompting him to type in a password instead.

Federighi, without skipping a beat, picked up a second iPhone X. The device promptly recognized his chiseled good looks and perfectly coiffed hair, and the demonstration proceeded without any further setbacks.

Still, Face ID’s failure prompted widespread backlash against the company, with many potential Apple customers deciding against investing their hard-earned money into the company’s latest device. Well, not really, but it was still strange to watch the feature fail so quickly — especially for a company that goes to great lengths to ensure that its products work on-stage.

Now, in an email to Yahoo’s David Pogue, Apple has clarified the issue. According to the company, the issue was a simple matter of typing in the wrong password too many times.

“People were handling the device for stage demo ahead of time and didn’t realize Face ID was trying to authenticate their face,” said an Apple spokesperson in an email to Pogue. “After failing a number of times, because they weren’t [Federighi], the iPhone did was it was designed to do, which was to require his passcode… Face ID worked as it was designed to.”

And with the swift swing of a pen, the gaff has been rectified, and faith in Apple has been restored.

Source: Yahoo Via: Mashable

Comments

  • It’s Me

    Might not have been a failure of the feature/technology, but it sure was a failed demo.

  • Dimitri

    This doesn’t rectify anything to be honest. They had plenty of time to test it out and tell the world that when it reboots or turns on it needs a pin and then FACEID will work. Just like with the Iris scanner on the Note 8, S8, S8 Plus and on the last years note 7.

    Apple failed to explain that and caused this to them selfs. It was a failed demo and a failed attempt to convince us that it would work.

    • It’s Me

      Not just on reboots, but after periods of time and after a number of failed authentication attempts. This is exactly how TouchID works, so no need to explain it again really.

      Likely it was caused by others handling the phone before the demo, triggering the reset. It was a failed demo for sure. He was obviously surprised when it happened.

    • Dimitri

      It still doesn’t rectify the situation though. Even if it was caused by many others handling the phone before the demo, triggering the reboot he should have known this was going to happen. They have ear pieces for God’s sake. They could have told him to explain it before trying the second time and failing again. They failed to explain about it and tried again without actually working. Again if they failed to explain the first time or the second time what exactly happened, it’s their own problem and fault. It just showed the world that they did not have one person handling this phone and knowing what was going on.

      Pretty sure if Samsung had this issue, all the Apple fans would have made fun of it and made memes out of it. Lol.

    • It’s Me

      It fact it makes it worse at this point, because it looks like they are scrambling to explain it.

      To be honest, if it failed for Samsung it would have resulted in a few snide comments and everyone would move on. Nowhere near the attention/criticism that Apple gets.

    • Dimitri

      You could be right but I have seen many comments on 9to5mac and other Apple forums and Apple relate sites saying otherwise when something goes wrong with a Samsung device, they sit there and say ‘ well apple wouldn’t have that issue “. Again it all depends.

      In the end they didn’t do their homework properly on this one and starte off as it didn’t work. It did but the attempt to explain it was never there. That’s the issue. Apple still hasn’t said anything from what i know.

  • Grumpel

    They screwed up their demo, the product isnt perfect – who cares about their BS PR explanation.

    • It’s Me

      In this case, the product worked as designed…it just didn’t work as expected by Federighi 😉

    • Dimitri

      It worked as designed but failed by Apple to explain this on the second try. Many know it needs a PIN to work when u reboot the device or turn it on but he, as a worker for Apple should have known this. It showed it on the screen. Did he not know this

  • sickens

    It’s a feature, not a bug!

    • It’s Me

      In this case, that is actually 100% true.

  • Zach Murray

    Oh ya? Faith restored? Just like that? Well golly i guess it must be true because they said so! Didnt trust samsungs battery assurances until testing a product after the note 7.

  • vn33

    Still think taking away the fingerprint reader is a mistake.

    • agreed… i’m not an apple user, but they had a pretty darn good finger print sensor…

    • vn33

      That’s my thinking also … Not Apple user, but from friends’ experience, the fingerprint reader is very good!

    • Alex

      agreed…. no touchID is a shame… and saying its more ‘secure’ is kinda not true…. None of my friends have ever gotten into my phone since i had Touch ID, meaning, no more dumb facebook updates, or stupid random text messages… but with Face ID… i’m not so sure of that anymore….

    • Zach Murray

      Its totally a mistake! Even the touch id fails occasionally. Thats fine but to rely mainly on face id? Oh man no thanks

    • It’s Me

      yup.

  • Zomby2D

    Looking back a the demo, there is a message on screen saying the passcode is required to enable FaceID. They probably need to make that message more clear.

    This made me think of the Galaxy Nexus launch in 2011 where the phone didn’t recognize the presenter and refused to unlock. If I remember correctly (it’s been 6 years already) there was a mix-up and he had the wrong phone. As in this case, the product worked but the presentation was a failure.

  • shouldn’t there be some sorta alert message saying there were too many attempts at an unlock and that’s why u need to enter your passcode?? that is usually what happens when u enter something incorrectly more times then allowed… so i still call BS…. there is no way a UX person was like “yah lets just lock up the phone without telling the user that their attempted face id too many times and they need to enter a passcode, we’ll just let them figure it out”… yah it might be working as intended, but how am i suppose to know if it’s failing or or doing it’s job? either way no matter how good this feature is, having it as the ONLY bio metric method to unlock your phone is annoying…what if i don’t want to unlock my phone and i just wanna know the time?!?! how many accidental unlocks are there going to be?

    • Zomby2D

      I does say that the passcode is required to enable FaceID but that’s definitely not clear, and easily missed.

  • DrCarpy

    Apparently, Apple is now working with the same people as Hillary Clinton. Just say sorry and keep it moving Apple.