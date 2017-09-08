Rogers’ yearly prepaid plan with unlimited text and evening/weekend calls is now $180

A year’s worth of unlimited prepaid texting and local evening/weekend calling is now $60 more expensive at Rogers.
Rogers’ $120 per year promotional plan, which offered the above features plus 50 local daytime minutes for the year, has now become a $180 per year promotional plan, effectively bumping the price from $10 per month to $15 per month.
In early July 2017, the carrier sent out text messages to those on the plan, informing them that the promotion had expired and that the rate for the same features was increasing to $180 on the 20th of that month, according to users on Red Flag Deals.
The carrier posted a similar message online:
“Important notice about your Pay As You Go yearly plan:
On July 20th, 2017, the rate of our yearly plan will change from $120 to $180/yr.* for new customers.
For existing customers, the rate change will take effect upon successful renewal of your plan.”
Many customers of the plan lamented the loss of the prepaid plan on Red Flag Deals, one suggesting that a worthy alternative might be Petro-Can’s promotional prepaid plan, which offers 100 nationwide minutes per month and unlimited nationwide text for $15 per month. Others noted that if they had not received the warning message, they were able to get a $60 credit after explaining the situation to customer service.
Meanwhile, Rogers’ main competitors — Telus and Bell — don’t have similar options. Bell is currently advertising a $15.75 per month plan with unlimited texting, while Telus has a $10 plan that stocks 50 local minutes per month and 50 SMS, or a $100 1-year plan with 100 local minutes and 400 SMS.
Thanks to an anonymous MobileSyrup reader for the tip.
