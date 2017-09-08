News
PREVIOUS|

Rogers’ yearly prepaid plan with unlimited text and evening/weekend calls is now $180

Sep 8, 2017

11:10 AM EDT

1 comments

Rogers head office with logo

A year’s worth of unlimited prepaid texting and local evening/weekend calling is now $60 more expensive at Rogers.

Rogers’ $120 per year promotional plan, which offered the above features plus 50 local daytime minutes for the year, has now become a $180 per year promotional plan, effectively bumping the price from $10 per month to $15 per month.

In early July 2017, the carrier sent out text messages to those on the plan, informing them that the promotion had expired and that the rate for the same features was increasing to $180 on the 20th of that month, according to users on Red Flag Deals.

The carrier posted a similar message online:

“Important notice about your Pay As You Go yearly plan:
On July 20th, 2017, the rate of our yearly plan will change from $120 to $180/yr.* for new customers.
For existing customers, the rate change will take effect upon successful renewal of your plan.”

Many customers of the plan lamented the loss of the prepaid plan on Red Flag Deals, one suggesting that a worthy alternative might be Petro-Can’s promotional prepaid plan, which offers 100 nationwide minutes per month and unlimited nationwide text for $15 per month. Others noted that if they had not received the warning message, they were able to get a $60 credit after explaining the situation to customer service.

Meanwhile, Rogers’ main competitors — Telus and Bell — don’t have similar options. Bell is currently advertising a $15.75 per month plan with unlimited texting, while Telus has a $10 plan that stocks 50 local minutes per month and 50 SMS, or a $100 1-year plan with 100 local minutes and 400 SMS.

Thanks to an anonymous MobileSyrup reader for the tip.

Source: Rogers, RFD

Related Articles

Features

Sep 7, 2017

6:13 PM EDT

Telecom stakeholders disagree on how to use $750M broadband fund

News

Sep 5, 2017

12:24 PM EDT

SaskTel is bringing SelectWI-FI hotspots to 9 public Moose Jaw locations

News

Aug 30, 2017

11:35 AM EDT

Specific Android 6.0 or lower Samsung devices won’t be able to make 911 calls through Rogers

News

Aug 28, 2017

12:20 PM EDT

Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [August 28 – September 3]

Comments

  • vn33

    I have the Petro-Canada Mobility plan. Now that Roger’s annual plan works out to be $15/month, as the article stated, the PC-mobility plan is superior. For the same (base) price, you get 100 minutes/month + unlimited text. Mind you, you have to pay $1.95/month for 911 fee