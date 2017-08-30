Specific Android 6.0 or lower Samsung devices won’t be able to make 911 calls through Rogers

Certain Samsung devices running older versions of Android won’t be able to make 911 calls through the Rogers network, an internal document obtained by MobileSyrup has revealed.
Any Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, Note 5, S6 Edge+, S6 Edge and S6 devices running Android 6.0 or lower on the carrier’s network — which also serves Fido and Chatr — will not be able to make 911 calls due to what the document describes only as “network enhancements” that are set to roll out in the coming weeks.
The document further notes that it is sending all customers with the aforementioned a text message warning about the issue and advising them to update their software. The document also notes that customer service reps should tell customers not to test 911 if their device is affected.
The time period during which the network enhancements will roll out isn’t specifically stated. However, the document is dated to August 29th, 2017, indicating that the network update that will cause this issue is coming in early or mid-September 2017.
This isn’t the first time in recent memory that Canadian Android phones have suffered 911 failures — Asus blamed its ZenFone 3 Laser’s 911 bug on an outdated version of Android 7.0, while some believed the OnePlus 5’s 911 reboot issue was related to Enhanced 911 Phase 2 compliance.
Furthermore, while those were the most widely reported devices with 911 issues, a Reddit thread indicates that the Galaxy S7 also faced a 911 reboot issue.
In response to a request for comment, a Rogers spokesperson told MobileSyrup: “We will be making enhancements to improve our wireless network and are asking all customers using particular devices to upgrade their software to Android OS 7.0 as soon as possible so they can continue to access 9-1-1 after these enhancements are made. Our customers’ safety is a top priority and we want to ensure these customers can continue to access 911 in case of an emergency. Customers can download the update over Wi-Fi or cellular; customers who update their software over cellular will not be charged for that data.”
Google has declined to comment on what contributes to this issue from an Android perspective. MobileSyrup has also reached out to Samsung, and will update this post if the company chooses to comment.
