Facebook to debut Humans of New York show on new ‘Watch’ video platform

One of Facebook’s most popular original content pages will soon become one of its first original shows.
The creator of Humans of New York, Brandon Stanton, has announced he will release a show based on his page, which is dedicated to publishing photos of New Yorkers alongside their stories. The often heart-wrenching tales have since inspired hundreds if not thousands of similar accounts for locations across the world.
Stanton says he’s gathered video footage from 1,200 interviews over the past four years with the help of a cinematographer in order to create the series.
“My goal was not to make a television show based on Humans of New York,” Stanton wrote in a Facebook post. “I wanted the television show to *be* [sic] Humans of New York. I think I came pretty close.”
The show will premiere next week on Facebook’s new Watch video platform, which was announced earlier this month and is not yet available to users outside the U.S. — though the company promises it will “bring the experience to more people soon.”
Here’s hoping Watch will open its gates to Canadians soon — and even if not, the trailer’s a work of art in itself.
Source: Humans of New York
Comments