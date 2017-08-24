News
PREVIOUS

Google will reportedly announce the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on October 5

Aug 24, 2017

8:29 AM EDT

0 comments

Google Pixel smartphone against wall

Google will officially show the world its second generation Pixel devices on October 5th, according to prominent leaker Evan Blass.

Blass tweeted out the scoop on Wednesday afternoon.

The most recent reports suggest the both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will feature Snapdragon 836 processors, 4GB of RAM, pressure-sensitive frames and front-facing speakers. Neither device is expected to include a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In a recently published report, Android Police’s David Ruddock said that Google will also launch a new Chromebook and a new miniaturized Home smart speaker alongside its two new Pixel smartphones.

Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for the latest news on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Source: Twitter

Related Articles

News

Aug 21, 2017

4:08 PM EDT

Here’s every Android statue, including Android Oreo

News

Aug 23, 2017

7:16 PM EDT

APK teardown reveals more about Bisto software for Google Assistant-enabled headphones

News

Aug 15, 2017

3:54 PM EDT

FCC filing confirms Pixel 2 will be HTC-made, feature ‘Active Edge’ pressure-sensitiv...

News

Jul 26, 2017

8:55 AM EDT

Here’s our best look at the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL yet

Comments