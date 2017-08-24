Google will reportedly announce the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on October 5

Google will officially show the world its second generation Pixel devices on October 5th, according to prominent leaker Evan Blass.
Blass tweeted out the scoop on Wednesday afternoon.
The most recent reports suggest the both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will feature Snapdragon 836 processors, 4GB of RAM, pressure-sensitive frames and front-facing speakers. Neither device is expected to include a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Google's second-generation Pixel handsets, powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC's, will be unveiled on October 5th.
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 24, 2017
In a recently published report, Android Police’s David Ruddock said that Google will also launch a new Chromebook and a new miniaturized Home smart speaker alongside its two new Pixel smartphones.
Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for the latest news on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.
Source: Twitter
Comments