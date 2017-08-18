Essential Phone now available to pre-order in Canada via Telus

After what seemed like an interminable wait, the Essential Phone is now available to pre-order in Canada via Telus.
Andy Rubin’s first smartphone post-Google starts at $290 CAD down on one of the carrier’s two-year Premium Plus plans.
It’s also available for $490 on a two-year $85 per month plan.
Alternatively, Canadian consumers can also buy the premium Android handset for $1050 off contract, in which case it comes unlocked, allowing them to use it with any major Canadian wireless network.
Currently only available in ‘Moon Black,’ the Essential Phone comes with 128GB of internal storage, a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4GB of RAM.
Telus will also sell the Essential 360 Camera for $270. The accessory attaches to the top of the Essential Phone and allows it to capture 4K 360-degree video as well as stills.
Consumers who pre-order the Essential Phone can expect it to arrive before September 1st, according to Telus.
While we’re still working on our review of the Essential Phone, you can check out our initial hands-on, which we wrote after using the phone for a little over a day.
Source: Telus
