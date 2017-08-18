New BlackBerry KEYone devices now require ‘extra brute force’ to remove displays

There is now no need to be concerned about the screen falling off of the BlackBerry KEYone.
JerryRigEverything’s newest video about the KEYone reveals that the displays of the newer units will not pop off.
Back in June, YouTube producer JerryRigEverything published a video showcasing how fragile the KEYone was, revealing that it lacked any sort of adhesive underneath its 4.5-inch screen.
Subsequently TCL, the company that now manufactures BlackBerry branded devices, released a statement in July saying:
“In a further effort to ensure all our BlackBerry Mobile customers and fans have an outstanding experience, we’re implementing additional measures that add even greater strength and adhesive to the BlackBerry KEYone display. These new measures are already being implemented on new KEYones and are beginning to hit our retailer and carrier inventories – and will continue to come in stock throughout the summer.”
One month later JerryRigEverything’s newest video shows that BlackBerry made good on its promise.
Even after using heat to soften the adhesive like he normally does to remove displays, the screen still couldn’t be removed. The YouTube producer notes he had to use “extreme brute force” to extract display. The video showed that the KEYone now uses a permanent screen attached by extra black glue.
“We promised our customers that the KEYone is built to last, and we meant it,” tweeted BlackBerry Mobile, also providing a link to JerryRigEverything’s video.
