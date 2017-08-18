Virtual Training Company is Offering Lifetime Access To 1000+ Tech Training Courses

The average person will switch jobs 10 to 15 times throughout his or her entire career as factors such as networking and job market trends influence available opportunities. That’s why it pays to cultivate a variety of marketable skills, so you can move from one position to another with minimal hassle. For those looking to broaden their resume, the Virtual Training Company can set you up with over 1,000 expert-led courses for more than 90 percent off.
Offering training in fields like animation, business applications, networking, security, programming, graphics, game design, the Virtual Training Company can prepare you for work in a number of different industries. Sign up, and you’ll get immediate access to each course, and with a lifetime plan, you can study at the pace that’s right for you.
What’s more, you can download additional materials to supplement your learning, and, with courses available on laptops, tablets, and mobile devices, Virtual Training Company can keep up while you’re on the move, allowing you to further your education wherever you go.
Lifetime plans for Virtual Training Company are on sale for $100 CAD [$79 USD]—that’s more than 90 percent off the normal retail price.
