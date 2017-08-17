Microsoft will reveal Xbox One X pre-order information this Sunday

This weekend marks the 2017 Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, an annual video game-centric trade fair where publishers can show off their upcoming titles. As part of the event, Microsoft will be holding a press conference on Sunday evening to showcase what’s to come for the Xbox brand.
During this presentation, Microsoft has confirmed it will reveal pre-order information for its upcoming Xbox One X console, a $599 CAD mid-generation update to the Xbox One system that adds enhanced specs and offers 4K gaming capabilities.
It’s unclear whether pre-orders will go live the same night following the announcement, or if they will become available later down the line. Still, if you’re interested in snagging an Xbox One X, it may be best to be ready on Sunday night just in case. More information on how to tune in to Microsoft’s Gamescom presentations can be found on the official Xbox site.
Microsoft has previously had to wait for approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, with head of Xbox Phil Spencer saying in a July 24th tweet that the go-ahead was given only recently. In the same tweet, Spencer said the release of pre-order information “won’t be too much longer.”
In related news, major Xbox One title Crackdown 3 was delayed until spring 2018 to ensure the game meets “the level of quality the fans deserve,” according to Spencer. Originally, the open-world shooter was set to release alongside the Xbox One X on November 7th as a showcase for the beefier power of the console.
“Crackdown 3 will play better on Xbox One X and feature increased level of detail at greater distances with crisper, higher texture fidelity in immersive, true 4K, HDR, wide color gamut, and spatial audio, Dolby Atmos,” executive producer Peter Connelly told GameSpot at the Electronics Entertainment Expo in June.
This leaves racing title Forza 7 as one of the few games to display in true 4K resolution on Xbox One X. However, Microsoft Studios Publishing general manager Shannon Loftis wants to assure fans that there will still be many titles available in 2017 that are enhanced by the Xbox One X. In fact, she’s quite bullish on just how much support the Xbox One X will have this holiday season.
“The Xbox One X launch lineup will be one of the greatest lineups of games ever available with a major new console release,” Loftis told Polygon. “Not only are there several new Xbox exclusives such as Forza Motorsport 7, Cuphead, Super Lucky’s Tale, and the console launch exclusive PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, there is an incredible list of titles coming this holiday including Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Call of Duty: WWII, Star Wars Battlefront II, Destiny 2, and more — with many of these titles enhanced to play better on Xbox One X.”
