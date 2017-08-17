Microsoft delays major Xbox One game Crackdown 3 to 2018

Crackdown 3, one of Microsoft’s most significant Xbox One/Xbox One X releases of the upcoming holiday season, was originally set to be released on November 7th.
Now, however, the game has been delayed until some time in the spring of 2018.
It's always disappointing to move a date. We are very committed to shipping @Crackdown 3 to the level of quality the fans deserve.
— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 17, 2017
This shift leaves Microsoft without many major Xbox-exclusive titles beyond Forza 7 that are launching alongside the company’s upcoming ‘4K-capable’ Xbox One X console. Other games set to come to the Xbox One, as well as the Xbox One X this holiday season, include Canadian-developed Cuphead, Super Lucky’s Tale and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), a massively popular multiplayer game that so far has only been available on PC.
While far from one of Microsoft’s most popular Xbox One exclusive titles, the Crackdown series is memorable to a number of long-time Xbox fans. The game offers players an expansive, open-world shooter that places a heavy emphasis on multiplayer.
Crackdown 3 is set to introduce fully destructible buildings to the series, though this feature is confined to specific multiplayer game modes. The original Crackdown for the Xbox 360 also served as a Trojan Horse of sorts since it was the only way to access Halo 3’s beta back in 2007.
To clarify: the entire game is moving to Spring 2018. It's super ambitious, and we want to make sure the game delivers. https://t.co/cGdHTnuI2b
— Shannon Loftis (@shannonloftis) August 16, 2017
Both Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s head of all things Xbox, as well as Shanon Loftis, general manager of publishing at Microsoft Studios, tweeted about the delay, emphasizing that the game’s release being pushed back will allow the development team to better polish its “campaign, co-op and wrecking zone” features.
Crackdown 3 was first revealed more than three years ago at E3 2014.
Source: Crackdown 3 Via: The Verge
