Asus ZenFone 4 and 3 series smartphones will be updated to Android O

Today Asus unveiled its six upcoming smartphones: the ZenFone 4, 4 Pro, 4 Selfie, 4 Selfie Pro, 4 Max and 4 Max Pro.
At Asus’ reveal event the company also announced that each of the devices in both its Zenfone 4 and 3 series, which includes the ZenFone 3, Zoom and Max, will get Android O.
The company’s ZenFone 4 series is set to come equipped with ZenUi 4.0 running on top of Android 7.1.1, along with 13 apps pre-installed apps, compared to the 35 apps pre-installed in ZenUI 3.0.
The ZenUI 4.0 is expected to run lighter than its previous, meaning that Asus is looking to follow the trend of lighter-weight Android skins started by Samsung, LG and HTC.
Lastly, Asus says its devices will receive the Android O update before the second half of 2018, though its unknown if Asus’ Zenfone AR smartphone will be updated to the latest version of Google’s operating system as well.
