News
PREVIOUS|

Asus ZenFone 4 and 3 series smartphones will be updated to Android O

Aug 17, 2017

4:12 PM EDT

0 comments

Asus ZenFone 4

Today Asus unveiled its six upcoming smartphones: the ZenFone 4, 4 Pro, 4 Selfie, 4 Selfie Pro, 4 Max and 4 Max Pro.

At Asus’ reveal event the company also announced that each of the devices in both its Zenfone 4 and 3 series, which includes the ZenFone 3, Zoom and Max, will get Android O.

The company’s ZenFone 4 series is set to come equipped with ZenUi 4.0 running on top of Android 7.1.1, along with 13 apps pre-installed apps, compared to the 35 apps pre-installed in ZenUI 3.0.

The ZenUI 4.0 is expected to run lighter than its previous, meaning that Asus is looking to follow the trend of lighter-weight Android skins started by Samsung, LG and HTC.

Lastly, Asus says its devices will receive the Android O update before the second half of 2018, though its unknown if Asus’ Zenfone AR smartphone will be updated to the latest version of Google’s operating system as well.

Source: ZenTalk

Related Articles

Reviews

Oct 22, 2016

4:09 PM EDT

Asus Zenfone 3 review: The best mid-range camera experience

News

Mar 9, 2017

11:34 AM EDT

Android Nougat 7.0 update now rolling out to Asus ZenFone 3, again

News

Aug 11, 2017

5:18 PM EDT

The next iteration of Android will likely be named Android Oreo [Update]

News

Aug 15, 2017

2:46 PM EDT

Leak reveals images of four devices in the Asus ZenFone 4 lineup

Comments