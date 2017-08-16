Rogers, Bell and Telus offer 12GB/$130 promo plan

Canada’s Big Three carriers are now all offering a 12GB, unlimited nationwide calling promo plan for $130 per month.
The promotion is available at Telus everywhere outside of Quebec, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, where prices are consistently lowered by major regional competitors Videotron, BellMTS (recently acquired by Bell) and SaskTel respectively. The same is true of Bell and Rogers, though both are offering 12GB promos for lower rates in each of those provinces.
It’s unclear whether any users at the three carriers will be able to switch over to these plans without renewing their contracts, though one Telus user commenting on iPhoneinCanada‘s original post says he was told the plan was only available for new activations and upgrades.
Source: iPhoneinCanada
Comments