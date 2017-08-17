Soon after Public Mobile launched its Freedom Mobile competitive offer, Freedom has clapped back with a data-heavy deal targeted at Public — sister brand Koodo and parent brand of both — Telus.
MobileSyrup obtained the full details of the offer through an internal document.
Starting today, customers of Telus, Koodo or Public can port over to an exclusive Smartphone 40 10GB plan, which has all the features of Freedom’s regular Smartphone 40 plan but includes 10GB of full speed LTE data rather than the usual 4GB.
To get the plan, interested would-be subscribers must port a Telus, Koodo or Public Mobile number to Freedom Mobile and activate a ‘Pay Before’ or ‘Pay After’ line on the Smartphone 40 2GB, 4GB or 6GB plan (depending on market) — which will then be updated to include 10GB of data within one week.
The limited-time plan is available for customers in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia only — which more or less corresponds to the brand’s current footprint.
It will remain active as long as the account is in good standing, and may not be combined with any other in-market offer except ‘Better Together Savings,’ the ‘Refer a Friend’ program and any applicable MyTab Bonus offer.
Public’s Freedom Mobile competitive offer is a 12GB three-month plan with unlimited province-wide talk for $126 CAD.
