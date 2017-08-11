After a series of tweets shot off by Android Police’s David Ruddock, we might now have a clue of what the next version of Android is set to be called.
Though Google hid an Octopus Easter egg in the latest preview build of Android O, its more likely that the newest version of Android will go by the name Oreo.
According to one source whose information I cannot verify, Android O will receive a name on the day of the solar eclipse (August 21st).
— David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) August 10, 2017
It also sounds like Google is planning some degree of spectacle around this. It won't just be a random "oh hey here's a statue" thing.
— David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) August 10, 2017
According to Ruddock, Google will announce the name of the OS on August 21st, the same day as a solar eclipse.
Ruddock says his information stems from a reliable source and that Google is planning some sort of spectacle surrounding the reveal of Android Oreo. What’s more of a spectacle than the cookies of an Oreo eclipsing its cream?
MobileSyrup’s readers also cited Oreo as the most likely name for the next version of Android in a poll we conducted.
