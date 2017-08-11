News
The next iteration of Android will likely be named Android Oreo

Aug 11, 2017

5:18 PM EDT

1 comments

Oreos

After a series of tweets shot off by Android Police’s David Ruddock, we might now have a clue of what the next version of Android is set to be called.

Though Google hid an Octopus Easter egg in the latest preview build of Android O, its more likely that the newest version of Android will go by the name Oreo.

According to Ruddock, Google will announce the name of the OS on August 21st, the same day as a solar eclipse.

Ruddock says his information stems from a reliable source and that Google is planning some sort of spectacle surrounding the reveal of Android Oreo. What’s more of a spectacle than the cookies of an Oreo eclipsing its cream?

Android O

MobileSyrup’s readers also cited Oreo as the most likely name for the next version of Android in a poll we conducted.

Comments

  • Andrew Holt

    I kind of thought this was obviously going to be the name. What other candy/sweet comes to mind that starts with the letter O?