Asus unveils photography-focused ZenFone 4 series

Asus has unveiled its ZenFone 4 lineup, revealing a series of six devices focused on photography — a key selling point of the Asus ZenFone 3 devices, as well.
The headlining devices of the series, the Asus ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 4 Pro (which seemingly takes over from last year’s ‘Zoom’), feature 5.5-inch 1080p displays, with the Pro carrying an AMOLED screen.
The ZenFone 4 is powered by a Snapdragon 660 chip, between 4 and 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a 3,300mAh battery — which, with a 600 series processor, should provide healthy battery life like its predecessor.
Meanwhile, the ZenFone 4 Pro has a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of internal storage and a 3,600mAh battery.
As for the photography setup, the ZenFone 4 carries dual cameras. The first camera features Sony’s IMX362 sensor with 1.4-micron pixels, OIS and a f/1.8 lens. The secondary camera lets you take 120-degree wide-angle shots.
In the ZenFone 4 Pro, the main camera gets a f/1.7 aperture and the secondary camera allows for 2x optical zoom.
Both phones come with Android 7.1.1 out of the box.
There’s also the Selfie series, the ZenFone 4 Selfie and Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro. The Pro version’s dual front-facing camera features a 12-megapixel IMX362 sensor, f/1.8 lens, along with a secondary wide-angle camera lens and an accompanying LED flash. The standard Selfie has a dual front-facing camera setup with a 20-megapixel sensor.
Then there’s the Asus ZenFone 4 Max, which arrived in Russia a few months ago and stocks a 5,000mAh battery as its most interesting feature. The ZenFone 4 Max Pro also has a massive power cell, along with other internal upgrades.
It’s as yet unclear which of these devices will arrive in Canada or at what pricing.
Source: Android Central, The Verge
