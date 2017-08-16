After months of rumours and speculations, HMD Global has finally unveiled its flagship device, the Nokia 8.
The Nokia 8 is slated to go on sale in September — hopefully in Canada as well — and will sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB. Additionally the Nokia 8 will have a 5.3-inch 2560 x 1440 pixel display.
It will ship with a nearly stock variant of Android 7.1.1, and HMD Global suggested that the device will be one of the first to feature Android O.
The new smartphone will feature a Carl Zeiss brand dual-camera setup, as previously rumoured. Both of its lenses are 13-megapixels with an f/2.0 aperture, optical image stabilization, laser autofocus and a dual LED flash. The front facing camera similarly features a 13-megapixel lens with an f/2.0 aperture.
Additionally, the device will be able to livestream split-screen videos from both its front and rear cameras to YouTube and Facebook, a feature HMD has dubbed ‘Dual-Sight.’ Beyond that, the Nokia 8 will feature 360-degree spatial surround audio recording, as well as 4K video capture.
In partnership with Google, HMD has also made Google Photos the phone’s default gallery app, and will offer unlimited photo and video storage in the cloud.
The smartphone is set to cost £600 — the equivalent of $894.29 CAD — a price that puts it in line with other recently released flagship smartphones in Canada.
Comments
Pingback: HMD Global officially unveils the Nokia 8, its next flagship smartphone | Daily Update()