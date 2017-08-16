News
UberEATS is now available in the Kitchener-Waterloo area

Aug 16, 2017

3:16 PM EDT

Those living in the Kitchener-Waterloo now have access to UberEATS, the food delivery service operated by ride-hailing app Uber.

The service is now offering food from more than 35 restaurants in the area. UberEATS will deliver meals from restaurants such as Aunty’s Kitchen, The Chopped Leaf and Quick Sandwiches straight to your door.

Customers can either order from the application or the website UberEATS.com. Simply download the app from the App Store or the Play Store or go to the website. Afterwards browse the restaurants, insert delivery information, insert payment options and track the order.

Unfortunately, it looks like those living in the area won’t have access to McDelivery, at least not yet.

