Snapchat users looking to snap ‘em all have one more lens they’re going to want to use.
The Pokémon Company and Snap Inc. have released a brand new lens featuring the Nintendo franchise’s popular mascot, Pikachu.
The lens adds “Pikachu’s ears, nose, and bright-red cheeks” over users’ faces. The lens also adds Pikachu’s voice as the little pocket monster “jumps onto the screen and strikes a pose” once users open their mouths.
Take a selfie with Pikachu! ????⚡️Our Pikachu Lens is available now on Snapchat for a limited time: https://t.co/hOCWNkQWmB pic.twitter.com/GX8mY7hPYI
— Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 14, 2017
The new Pikachu lens is only available for a limited time.
Snap Inc. is the parent company behind Snapchat. It recently reported a 35 percent decline in buyers for its Spectacles product.
