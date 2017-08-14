News
Pokémon Company and Snapchat collaborate on limited edition Pikachu lens

Aug 14, 2017

1:49 PM EDT

Snapchat users looking to snap ‘em all have one more lens they’re going to want to use.

The Pokémon Company and Snap Inc. have released a brand new lens featuring the Nintendo franchise’s popular mascot, Pikachu.

The lens adds “Pikachu’s ears, nose, and bright-red cheeks” over users’ faces. The lens also adds Pikachu’s voice as the little pocket monster “jumps onto the screen and strikes a pose” once users open their mouths.

The new Pikachu lens is only available for a limited time.

Snap Inc. is the parent company behind Snapchat. It recently reported a 35 percent decline in buyers for its Spectacles product.

