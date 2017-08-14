Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [August 14 – August 20]

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you're in the market to switch carriers, then you'll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup's rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we'll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- Free SIM + $25 Airtime Bonus with $100 Top-up voucher
- $20 off any phone with $50 voucher purchase
Bell
New
- 2GB Bonus Data on the 10GB Share plans (all regions except QC) and data plan is also $10 cheaper with Premium Plus smartphones (main regions)
- 3GB Bonus Data on the 3GB, 4GB and 6GB Share plans (QC)
- Decreased Share plan rate for Smartphones by $5 (main regions)
- Basic Phone 35 plan now includes unlimited local talk (was 200 minutes - main regions + QC)
- Basic Phone plan with unlimited Canada talk & text for $40 (was $60 - all regions except QC)
Ongoing
- Min $100 off Apple iPhone 7/7 Plus or LG V20 with select smartphone trade-in
- Save $10/month with every additional line on a Share plan
Chatr
New
- $10 monthly credit for 8 months if you sign up for an auto-pay plan
Cityfone
Ongoing
- Double your Minutes, Texts and Data + 50% off for 3 months on select plans
- 10% off with BYO phone
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 2GB data promo on select plans
- Save an extra $5 per month when you add a line to your Data Plus Plan
- $40/mo for 500 Nationwide Anytime Minutes and 500MB Nationwide Data
- $50/mo for 500 Nationwide Anytime Minutes and 1GB Nationwide Data
Fido
Ongoing
- Double data on Talk, Text and Data plans (main regions)
- $5 off for 24 months on 500 MB Data, Talk and Text plan or on any Talk and Text plan (main regions)
Freedom Mobile
New
- Removed $55 limited-time plan
- Removed $5/month credit for 12 months on $49 and $59 plans
- Added 2GB Bonus data on the $40 plan (now 4GB)
Ongoing
- Up to $200 Bonus Tab with select phone on $40+ plans
- 2GB bonus data on the $49 and $59 plans
Koodo Mobile
Ongoing
- Up to 2GB of bonus data on selected plans
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- Up to $270 off selected phones
- $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Bonus points with a 2-year contract
- Moto G Play: $10 Bonus Long Distance card
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- 90-day plans: 3GB bonus for 3GB/6GB (3G) data options and 6GB bonus with 12GB (3G) data option.
- Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
New
- 7GB limited-time Share Everything plan is back in Quebec
- Premium+ additional lines on Share Everything are now $10 cheaper and Premium, Smart or No Tab additional lines are $5 cheaper (MB & SK only)
Ongoing
- $200 off iPhone 6s and more recent models after trade-in credit (in-store) on any 2-year Share Everything plan
- $100 Google Play credit with the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus on any 2-year plan
- 2GB Bonus Data on the 10GB Share Everything plan (all regions)
- $10 monthly discount on additional lines with No Tab
- $10 monthly discount on additional lines with 2-year Tab in MB, QC and SK
- $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
- $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB only)
SaskTel
Ongoing
- $20 Prepaid bonus
Telus
New
- 2GB Bonus Data on the 10GB Share plans (main regions and QC) and data plan is also $10 cheaper (main regions)
- Ended $40 in activation credits with Prepaid
Ongoing
- Save $10/month when adding a family member to a Shareable plan
Videotron
New
- Updated their Premium plans with 6GB for $66, 7GB for $77, 8GB for $88 and 9GB for $99
Ongoing
- Up to 25% off plans with BYO phone
Virgin Mobile
Ongoing
- Up to 2GB of bonus data on selected plans (main regions)
Comments
Pingback: Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [August 14 – August 20] | Daily Update()