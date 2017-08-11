Snapchat creator Snap sold just 42,000 Spectacles in the past three months

The hype for Snap’s Spectacles may be dead long before the AR glasses ever make their way to Canada.
During its Q2 2017 earnings report, the company said it generated $5.4 million USD in “Other” revenue. Snap’s only “Other” source of revenue is Spectacles. So with $5.4 million in revenue, the company sold approximately 41,500 pairs of its camera-equipped glasses. That number represents an approximate 35 percent decline from the 64,000 Spectacles the company sold during its past Q1 quarter.
If there’s a silver lining for Snap, it’s that the company recently started selling Spectacles on Amazon and in retail stores like Harrod’s in the U.K. Snap will start reporting those sales next quarter. That said, given that the initial hype for Spectacles has died down, it’s unlikely expanded availability will do
Via: TechCrunch
