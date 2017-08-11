News
PREVIOUS

Snapchat creator Snap sold just 42,000 Spectacles in the past three months

42,000 represents approximately a 35 percent decline from the previous quarter

Aug 11, 2017

9:11 AM EDT

3 comments

Snap Spectacles

The hype for Snap’s Spectacles may be dead long before the AR glasses ever make their way to Canada.

During its Q2 2017 earnings report, the company said it generated $5.4 million USD in “Other” revenue. Snap’s only “Other” source of revenue is Spectacles. So with $5.4 million in revenue, the company sold approximately 41,500 pairs of its camera-equipped glasses. That number represents an approximate 35 percent decline from the 64,000 Spectacles the company sold during its past Q1 quarter.

If there’s a silver lining for Snap, it’s that the company recently started selling Spectacles on Amazon and in retail stores like Harrod’s in the U.K. Snap will start reporting those sales next quarter. That said, given that the initial hype for Spectacles has died down, it’s unlikely expanded availability will do

Snap will start reporting those sales next quarter. That said, given that the initial hype for Spectacles has died down, it’s unlikely expanded availability will do much to increase sales.

Via: TechCrunch

Related Articles

News

Jun 12, 2017

11:57 AM EDT

The second generation of Snap Spectacles may include augmented reality

News

May 9, 2017

12:36 PM EDT

Snapchat fights back by adding ‘Infinity Timer’ option and ‘Magic Eraser’

News

Feb 20, 2017

8:17 AM EDT

Anyone in the United States can now order Snapchat Spectacles online

News

Sep 26, 2016

5:25 PM EDT

Snapchat hits 60 million subscribers across United States and Canada

Comments