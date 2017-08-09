Indie hit Darkest Dungeon coming to iPad later this month

News
Darkest Dungeon

The hit indie dungeon crawling game Darkest Dungeon is coming to the iPad on August 24th. The game has previously released on Windows, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

To bring the game to Apple’s tablet, Developer Red Hook Studios said it enlisted game porting specialist Blitworks, which has handled such indie games as Fez, Don’t Starve Together and Bastion.

With an interesting feature, those who have played the game on certain other platforms will be able to keep their progress in the iPad version. Red Hook says anyone who has played Darkest Dungeon on PC, Mac, or Linux can use Dropbox to export save files from their computers to be imported into the iPad versions.

Pricing has not yet been revealed.

Source: Red Hook Studios 

