Android Nougat growth stalls ahead of the release of Android O

With the release of Android O right around the corner, Google and its third-party hardware partners have managed to get Nougat on less than 15 percent of Android devices.
The revelation comes courtesy of the latest Android distribution numbers, which Google released on Tuesday.
While Nougat had been on pace to surpass the one-year adoption record set by Marshmallow, the rate at which 7.0 and 7.1 have grown has stalled in recent months. In August 2016, 15.2 percent of Android devices were on Marshmallow. By contrast, as of this month’s numbers, the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system is on 13.5 percent of devices, a 1.7 percentage point difference. To make matters worse, Nougat launched one month earlier in 2016 than Marshmallow did in 2015. After the same period — 11 months — Marshmallow was on 18.7 percent of devices.
Elsewhere, older versions of Android, including Marshmallow, Lolipop and KitKat, continue to have a larger share of the overall Android pie than Nougat. Marshmallow has even managed to continue to grow, showing a 0.5 percentage point increase over where it was last month.
In July, 11.5 percent of devices were on Android 7.0 and 7.1, an increase from 9.5 percent in June, 7.1 percent in May and 4.9 percent in April.
Source: Google
