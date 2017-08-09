News
Android Nougat growth stalls ahead of the release of Android O

Aug 9, 2017

9:04 AM EDT

3 comments

Google Pixel

With the release of Android O right around the corner, Google and its third-party hardware partners have managed to get Nougat on less than 15 percent of Android devices.

The revelation comes courtesy of the latest Android distribution numbers, which Google released on Tuesday.

August Android Distrubition numbers

While Nougat had been on pace to surpass the one-year adoption record set by Marshmallow, the rate at which 7.0 and 7.1 have grown has stalled in recent months. In August 2016, 15.2 percent of Android devices were on Marshmallow. By contrast, as of this month’s numbers, the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system is on 13.5 percent of devices, a 1.7 percentage point difference. To make matters worse, Nougat launched one month earlier in 2016 than Marshmallow did in 2015. After the same period — 11 months — Marshmallow was on 18.7 percent of devices.

Elsewhere, older versions of Android, including Marshmallow, Lolipop and KitKat, continue to have a larger share of the overall Android pie than Nougat. Marshmallow has even managed to continue to grow, showing a 0.5 percentage point increase over where it was last month.

In July, 11.5 percent of devices were on Android 7.0 and 7.1, an increase from 9.5 percent in June, 7.1 percent in May and 4.9 percent in April.

Source: Google

Comments

  • Rev0lver

    In before Mr. iPhone makes an anti Android comment.

    • Aidolon

      Despite being an Android fan myself, I can’t really fault iPhone fans who slag Android for its poor update regime – because it really is embarrassingly terrible. Even with the promised improvements in Android O, I don’t think Google’s done nearly enough to seriously and comprehensively tackle the problem.

      Nougat launched almost a full year ago (August 22, 2016) and yet 86.5% of Android devices are still on older versions. To quote the man in your avatar… SAD!

  • Stephen McNulty

    maybe if android 7.0 and 7.1 didn’t cause problems to make 2 of my phones useless (lookup Nexus 6 and wifi probs), the adoption rate would be faster. Now it is causing problem for my zenfone laser. wtf I may finally go to an apple