Moneris introduces iPad Point-of-Sale (POS) Solutions for Canadian businesses

Moneris, one of Canada’s largest processors of debit and credit payments, has introduced a series of iPad Point-of-Sale (POS) Solutions to help retail and restaurant businesses be more efficient.
With the POS Solutions, business owners will be able to use Apple’s iPad tablets to assist with daily work, including:
- PAYD Pro Plus — designed for retail environments, this proprietary iPad POS Solution integrates payments with other features, such as inventory management and real-time reporting
- TouchBistro — restaurants and food service businesses can use this to manage orders, staff profiles, track inventory, edit menu items and more
- The Shopify POS Solution — Shopify e-commerce merchants can use this solution to implement Shopify payment options into their businesses
Additionally, Moneris is a certified reseller, so Apple products, including the iPad, may be purchased from the company. Moneris also offers three different hardware kits to choose from, which include equipment like iPad stands, Apple Mac minis, cash drawers and more.
Prices for equipment start at $2,000 CAD for basic retail bundles and $2,300 for restaurant bundles. More information can be found here.
In related news, a recent Moneris study showed that the use of contactless payments such as Apple Pay and Android Pay rose 36 percent since 2016.
Image credit: Touch Bistro
Source: Newswire
Comments