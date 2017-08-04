Shaw launches 12-month student internet plans

Shaw’s newly unlimited Internet 150 plan is now available to students for $50 per month for a 12-month promo period.
That’s a savings of $55 if you go by the regular rate of $105, providing customers with 150Mbps download speeds and up to 15Mbps upload speeds.
It’s the same pricing as Shaw’s current unlimited internet launch promo –which also offers the second year of service at $84.90 per month — but requires customers to sign up for a two-year ValuePlan contract, whereas the student internet pricing is month-to-month.
In addition to student pricing for Internet 150, students can get a $40 discount on Internet 75. The plan offers download speeds of up to 75Mbps, upload speeds of up to 7.5Mbps and a 500GB data cap, for $40 per month over 12 months, down from $80 regular pricing.
There’s also Internet 25, which features 25Mbps download speeds, 2.5Mbps upload speeds and a 300GB data cap for $35 per month, regularly $77, representing a $42 savings.
TV is discounted, too. Students can grab a lower rate on a ‘Small TV’ plan through Shaw, which is offering its base package and four theme packs — amounting to around 60 channels — for $20 per month for a year, a decrease from $40 regular pricing.
For more student internet pricing from Telus, Rogers and Bell, check out our post here.
Source: Shaw
