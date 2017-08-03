Samsung will reportedly release the Note 8 on September 15th

Samsung will start selling the Note 8 on September 15th in its native South Korea, according to a report from Korea’s ET News.
Citing two unnamed carrier officials, the publication says Samsung is set on the date after learning from foreign press reports that LG plans to release the V30 on September 15th in Korea.
“There is almost zero chance that it will change the release of [the] Galaxy Note 8,” said one network representatives interviewed by ET News.
ET News wasn’t able to ascertain the price of the Galaxy Note 8, nor when the South Korean carriers will start accepting pre-orders. Past reports have indicated the Note 8 will be Samsung’s most expensive smartphone to date, costing upwards of $1,000 USD.
If ET’s information is accurate, it means Samsung and LG will start selling their new flagship smartphones on the same day. That said, we’ll have to see if Samsung plans to start selling the Note 8 on September 15th across the globe. The most recent rumour suggests the V30 will go on sale across the rest of the globe on September 28th. We’ll find on August 23rd when the company officially announces the smartphone.
