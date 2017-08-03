News
Health Canada issues recall for glittery iPhones cases

The cases, many of them sold through Victoria's Secret, cause burns when they leak

Aug 3, 2017

9:49 AM EDT

Victoria's Secret cases

Health Canada, the United States Consumer Product Commission and Mexico’s Federal Attorney’s Office of Consumer have issued a joint recall for a variety of iPhone cases manufactured by a company called MixBin Electronics.

The cases feature liquid and glitter designs that, if they leak, can cause skin irritation, blisters or burns.

The cases were sold between October 2015 to June 2017. According to Health Canada, approximately 11,444 units were sold through Victora’s Secret retail stores, online and at airport duty-free shops across Canada.

While there have been no reports of injuries in Canada, across the globe there have been 24 injury incidents, including one where a person was permanently scarred by a chemical burn caused by one of the cases.

If you or someone you know owns one of the affected cases (the full list of recalled cases can be found on the Health Canada website), it would be best replace the case immediately.

Source: Health Canada

