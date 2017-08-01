Related Articles

News

May 19, 2017

3:51 PM EDT

The top free game in the iOS App Store is a digital Fidget Spinner, because of course it is

News

Jul 20, 2017

8:57 PM EDT

Apple hosting exclusive live stream Arcade Fire performance on Apple Music

News

Jun 21, 2017

3:46 PM EDT

Even Google is jumping on the fidget spinner fad

Comments