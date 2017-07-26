News
Here’s our best look at the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL yet

Jul 26, 2017

8:55 AM EDT

11 comments

Google Pixel smartphone against wall

A new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL leak comes courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer of OnLeaks fame and MySmartPrice (if those two names sound familiar, it’s because they collaborated on the LG V30 leak that came out earlier in the month).

As before, Hemmerstoffer claims these new renders are based upon factory CADs, suggesting what we see here, if legitimate, represent the close to the final design of each handset.

According to MySmartPrice, the Pixel 2 measures in at 145.3 x 69.3 x 7.8 mm, while its bigger brother features a frame that comes in at 157.6 x 76.3 x 7.9 mm. Essentially, the Pixel 2 XL is mostly taller than the Pixel 2.

Looking at the renders, we can see that both devices feature front-facing stereo speakers. You’ll also notice that neither phone features a 3.5mm headphone jack. Otherwise, the most notable design feature is thinner side bezels on both devices. Both phones include a camera bump where there wasn’t one before.

Most of what’s on display here in these renders aligns with an earlier leak from Android Police, which suggested the Pixel 2 XL would feature a tall 2:1 aspect ratio display.

More recent reports have suggested Google’s latest pair of smartphones will ship with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 836 chipset, which is a slight upgrade over the chipmaker’s current 835 flagship chip.

What do you think of the renders? Are you excited for the Pixel 2 XL?

Source: Twitter, MySmartPrice

Comments

  • RidgeBoyGenius

    No headphone jack? And I was so ready to get in line for the Pixel 2 XL.. I hope that isn’t true.

  • Stephen B Morris

    I am excited if the dual front stereo speakers for the XL is true. That being said, we haven’t seen the top of the phones yet. The headphone jack may still be there. At least I hope so.

    • LeTricolore

      It’s at the top of the current Pixel XL, so if it were to be included, I’d say the top makes sense.

  • Felix

    I will gladly trade headphone jack for stereo speakers. There’s ways to use headphones (dongle, Bluetooth) but there isn’t ways to make a mono speaker into stereo

    • Suresh Aryal

      Such a good point you make. I was thinking the same.

    • TP

      Doesn’t make sense to me. A headphone jack opens doors to the world of quality headphones and speakers. Mono or stereo, phone’s on-board speaker can only match quality of cheap bluetooth speakers. Sure, you can have dongle, but others can say ‘mono speaker, fine, i have bluetooth speaker’.

    • Domino67

      Why does it have to be either or?

  • Suresh Aryal

    Stereo speakers! Sign me up! Just hoping that the smaller model will be a compact 5.5″ one. 5″ is too small nowadays especially since the Pixel has on-screen buttons, viewable space will be too small for web browsing in chrome etc.

    • Marshall Davidson

      Why and who cares about this? It comes at the expense of other more important aspects of the phone and is pointless when you can connect to a Bluetooth stereo speakers or headset. I don’t seriously think anyone uses their external speaker on a phone today for anything. Certainly not to play music out loud

  • Donovan

    This is such a pet peeve of mine. I don’t mind when phone company’s try to make thin phones, but I hate when it’s at the expense of the headphone jack, a flush camera, and probably battery capacity as well. Not a big fan of the direction the Pixel 2 series is taking.

  • Garrett Cooper

    Stereo speakers are nice to have, but I don’t really use the speaker on my phone. I don’t use a headphone jack often either since I have bluetooth headphones, but I would use it more than stereo speakers.

    Oh well, I ordered an XL this week anyways so I likely won’t be buying a 2.