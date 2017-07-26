Here’s our best look at the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL yet

A new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL leak comes courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer of OnLeaks fame and MySmartPrice (if those two names sound familiar, it’s because they collaborated on the LG V30 leak that came out earlier in the month).
As before, Hemmerstoffer claims these new renders are based upon factory CADs, suggesting what we see here, if legitimate, represent the close to the final design of each handset.
According to MySmartPrice, the Pixel 2 measures in at 145.3 x 69.3 x 7.8 mm, while its bigger brother features a frame that comes in at 157.6 x 76.3 x 7.9 mm. Essentially, the Pixel 2 XL is mostly taller than the Pixel 2.
Looking at the renders, we can see that both devices feature front-facing stereo speakers. You’ll also notice that neither phone features a 3.5mm headphone jack. Otherwise, the most notable design feature is thinner side bezels on both devices. Both phones include a camera bump where there wasn’t one before.
Most of what’s on display here in these renders aligns with an earlier leak from Android Police, which suggested the Pixel 2 XL would feature a tall 2:1 aspect ratio display.
More recent reports have suggested Google’s latest pair of smartphones will ship with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 836 chipset, which is a slight upgrade over the chipmaker’s current 835 flagship chip.
What do you think of the renders? Are you excited for the Pixel 2 XL?
