Lenovo has partnered with Disney to develop an alternate reality (AR) headset that’s capable offering users a Star Wars-themed game experience.
Not much is known about the headset for the upcoming Star Wars project, though it will be available through Best Buy and is set to work with smartphones. Furthermore, the Jedi Challenges AR experience will be coming soon to the headset.
The headset utilizes over-the-head and side straps that look easy to put on, as well as a clear front visor and internal lenses. The device seems to work similarly to Samsung’s Gear VR, but uses AR instead of virtual reality. This means the device will utilize the camera present on the smartphone to pass information to the AR headset.
What’s most interesting is the motion controlled lightsaber that will operate with the headset’s upcoming Jedi Challenges experience. The lightsaber appears long — roughly the length of what a lightsaber is supposed to be (approximately 11-inches according to Wikipedia). While specific gameplay details are currently unknown, it’s likely the lightsaber will be used to slice opponents and reflect incoming blaster shots.
According to Polygon, during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Disney stated that the headset will feature additional massive ground battles involving soldiers, AT-ATs and Holochess AR experiences.
Unfortunately, not much else is known about the Star Wars-themed headset, but it’s said to be “coming soon” and anyone can sign up for a notification when it’s available for pre-order at Best Buy or Lenovo.com.
Source: Lenovo Via: Digital Trends
