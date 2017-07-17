Samsung plans to allow Samsung Pay users to pay for purchases using PayPal

Samsung has announced that Samsung Pay users will soon be able to use their PayPal account to pay for purchases in-store and online.
Currently, support for PayPal is only available in the U.S. However, the company says it’s working on enabling Samsung Pay users in other countries, including its native South Korea, to tie their PayPal account to the mobile payments platform. Moreover, PayPal will be available anywhere Samsung Pay is accepted.
No word yet on when Canadians will be able to use PayPal account in conjunction with Samsung Pay.
“At this time we have no Canadian-specific information to share. We will reach out when further information becomes available,” said a company spokesperson when we reached out to Samsung Canada.
In any case, support for PayPal can’t come soon enough. In Canada, Samsung Pay currently only supports Visa credit cards from CIBC, which has been the case since the platform’s launch late last year. Despite the fact Samsung has said there’s a “larger roll out strategy” planned for Samsung Pay, the company has said precious little about adding new Canadian partners to the platform.
