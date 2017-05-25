News
Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus leak, showing all-metal design

May 25, 2017

10:08 AM EST

Moto G5 smartphone

It looks like Lenovo will release even more smartphones this year than previously expected.

Android Authority has published images of the Moto G5S, which the website said it had obtained from a “trusted source familiar with Lenovo’s plans.”

Moto G5S

The images show a more premium version of the company’s existing Moto G5 handset that adds an all-metal design to the proceedings (contrast that to the original Moto G5, pictured above, which features only a partially metal rear). While the publication wasn’t able to obtain images of the second device, Android Authority says Lenovo will also release a larger Plus variant of the G5S. The former will come in three colours: grey, gold and blue.

Additionally, according to leaked slide that appeared online last week, the Moto G5S will feature a 5.2-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel display, while its sibling will include a larger 5.5-inch screen. 

Unfortunately, that’s all the information Android Authority was able to obtain at this time, with details on pricing, internal specifications and availability still to come.

Leaked image of Moto G5S Plus smartphone

However, on Wednesday, the MyStartPrice Gear blog published new images of the G5S Plus, which show the device will feature a dual lens rear-facing camera. If the images are legitimate, and they look they are, the Moto G5S will be Lenovo’s first to feature dual rear-facing cameras.

The website also notes the Moto G5S will feature a 64-bit octa-core chipset, though it says it doesn’t know the specific model of processor.

Source: Android Authority

Comments

  • vn33

    Keep the pricing in line with the previous G models and Lenovo may have another hit

  • Brad Fortin

    All-metal like the HTC 10 or like the not-all-metal “all-metal” LG G5?

    • Smanny

      The LG G5 is all metal. Besides that the G5 has a a QHD display, SD 820, 4 gb of ram, with 32 gb of expandable storage up to 256 gb, there is USB-C​ with USB 3.0 speed, removable battery, nfc, LTE cat 11, and an inferred port (universal remote).

      All metal is crap to me, because I prefer wireless charging. Even the new iPhone 8 coming up is dropping all metal, so it can accommodate wireless charging.

      I hope this new Moto G5 will use the 14 nm SD 630.

    • Brad Fortin

      I suggest you watch the JerryRigEverything stress test of the G5 on YouTube, it’s certainly not “all-metal”.

      Nobody asked for the G5’s specs.

