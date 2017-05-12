Sony Xperia XA1 now available at Freedom Mobile

After making its way to Vidéotron, Sony’s Xperia XA1 smartphone is now available at Freedom Mobile.
Priced at $0 on a two-year $15 per month MyTab Boost plan, the XA1 features a 5-inch 1280 x 720 pixel display, MediaTek Helio P20 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, USB-C connectivity, 23-megapixel rear-facing camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera and 2,300mAh battery.
Freedom is also selling the Xperia XA1 for $320 outright. The phone is available in black and white.
Source: Freedom Mobile
