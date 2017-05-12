News
Sony Xperia XA1 now available at Freedom Mobile

May 12, 2017

1:53 PM EDT

5 comments

Sony Xperia XA1

After making its way to Vidéotron, Sony’s Xperia XA1 smartphone is now available at Freedom Mobile.

Priced at $0 on a two-year $15 per month MyTab Boost plan, the XA1 features a 5-inch 1280 x 720 pixel display, MediaTek Helio P20 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, USB-C connectivity, 23-megapixel rear-facing camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera and 2,300mAh battery.

Freedom is also selling the Xperia XA1 for $320 outright. The phone is available in black and white.

Source: Freedom Mobile

Comments

  • Omar

    I just assumed because of the MediaTek SoC this was a low-end phone but the processor is octa-core clocked at 2.3GHz. Aside from the screen, this phone at $320 isn’t that bad, especially for a Sony phone. I wonder what kind of battery life this thing must get with a 720p screen and power-efficient processor. Sony has become known for great battery life with average-sized batteries.

  • milfou

    I don’t really see anything good about Sony products anymore. Once probably the highest quality tech giant.

    • Beautiful Blessings

      Indeed though they make some excellent personal music players and headphones…trouble is, they are very expensive, alas…

  • Jon Snow

    It has a MediaTek chip inside, from experience I must say that chip is terrible.

