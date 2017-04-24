Rogers is giving 3GB of free data to select customers

Following its solid Q1 2017 results and Joe Natale, its new CEO taking the reins, Rogers is once again offering select customers free data on their wireless account.
Rogers has 10,292,000 (8,617,000 postpaid and 1,675,000 prepaid) wireless subs and customers on a Share Everything plan are receiving text messages alerting them of 3GB of free data. “Great news! Get 3 extra GB of data/month for your Share Everything plan at no extra cost as our thanks for being loyal customers,” reads the text.
While we have reached out to Rogers for comment, this text is an increase from the 2GB of data customers were offered in January. The promo looks to be good for up to 12 months or “your next device upgrade.”
Rogers latest earnings report saw a jump of 4 percent in wireless revenue to $1.968 billion CAD.
During Rogers Communications Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders on April 19th, Natale stated he will focus on customer service and company culture, noting, “I have an overarching belief that everything starts and ends with culture. It’s the foundation for sustainable success, especially in a fast-paced industry like ours.”
Update: Rogers sent us the following statement regarding the free data offing. “We’re always looking for ways to thank our customers for choosing Rogers, whether it’s through a promotional offer or as a random surprise and delight to thank customers for their loyalty.”
(Thanks, Alex!)
