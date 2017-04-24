News
Rogers is giving 3GB of free data to select customers

Apr 24, 2017

2:07 AM EDT

26 comments

canada rate plan

Following its solid Q1 2017 results and Joe Natale, its new CEO taking the reins, Rogers is once again offering select customers free data on their wireless account.

Rogers has 10,292,000 (8,617,000 postpaid and 1,675,000 prepaid) wireless subs and customers on a Share Everything plan are receiving text messages alerting them of 3GB of free data. “Great news! Get 3 extra GB of data/month for your Share Everything plan at no extra cost as our thanks for being loyal customers,” reads the text.

Rogers 3GB free data

While we have reached out to Rogers for comment, this text is an increase from the 2GB of data customers were offered in January. The promo looks to be good for up to 12 months or “your next device upgrade.”

Rogers latest earnings report saw a jump of 4 percent in wireless revenue to $1.968 billion CAD.

During Rogers Communications Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders on April 19th, Natale stated he will focus on customer service and company culture, noting, “I have an overarching belief that everything starts and ends with culture. It’s the foundation for sustainable success, especially in a fast-paced industry like ours.”

Update: Rogers sent us the following statement regarding the free data offing. “We’re always looking for ways to thank our customers for choosing Rogers, whether it’s through a promotional offer or as a random surprise and delight to thank customers for their loyalty.”

(Thanks, Alex!)

Comments

  • Do Do

    Ef you Rogers

  • Vince Inting

    I’m from southern Ontario and received this same offer. I have 8 lines with Rogers on my share everything but the text indicated the 3GB is only for the primary line

    • It’s Me

      So, it’s a gift for Share Everything that can’t be shared?

      Leave it to Rogers to screw it up.

    • Vince Inting

      Yeah the text states:

      “Enjoy this gift effective 06/05/2017, valid only for 519-xxx-xxxx on your current plan”

      Pretty crappy but then again I’m the primary line user and I use the most data anyways so it works out for me

    • Rimtu Kahn

      Keep in mind this is for a max of 12 months or until next device upgrade whichever comes first. This is not a first for Rogers, they tend to give out these freebies from time to time, hoping the user will get used to the extra 3GB and then when the offer expires, either the user pays extra per-MB fees or upgrades to a plan with higher data allocation, for continuing the same usage pattern. This is a well established profit increasing trick for the telecoms. It’s kind of difficult and impossible to say no when the freebie is offered but she. You go over after the offer expires, it becomes your fault for not keeping up about your usage.

    • Vince Inting

      I can see how that would work, thankfully I’m on a 30gb plan with usually 3-5 gigs to spare so this extra 3 is just added cushion if anything

    • meagan

      The text says “for your Share Everything plan” – the data is shareable. Probably just putting your mobile number in for legal purposes, so they show that the offer was targeted to you.

    • Zach Gilbert

      Added data can be made available to only that subscriber if they want to. Not 100% sure if they are doing that with this promo, but it is possible. We can reach out to Rogers if anyone needs to know.

  • Benjamin Lehto

    How Benevolent of one of our glorious masters!!!

    As the old saying goes, “FU Rogers” for how you screw the rest of your subscribers over with pricing/data caps/shitty customer service/and lack of competitive plans across every province except the Ones we all know about.

    And Rogers, as per the MSyrup article on the 20th, is expected to earn $685,000,000 more in 2017 than last year.

    Earn more, increase prices, reduce services, reduce Data.

    Still waiting for the great Anti-Big 3 movement to sweep across this country where people choose to either switch to a dirt cheap plan or cancel their services entirely from these crooks, and do it in the millions.

  • rjpiston

    I’m so glad they were able to find extra gigabytes in their gigabyte storage room!

  • Shogun

    What would really be newsworthy, and set this outfit apart from the rest, is if they started upping everyone’s minimum data limit by the same. Instead of fluff like this for a limited time only. It’s actually an insult to peoples’ intelligence they try and come off as being so generous when they clearly can afford it on a more permanent basis.

    • vn33

      They’re handing out band-aids as they disembowel their customers with the high price.
      Agree with your sentiment!

  • DownwithRobellus

    In other words: Here’s 3Gbs before you realize your being screwed and thinking about leaving. Also thanks a lot for continuing to let us **** you while paying $80-$100 per month. – Rogers

  • Tom Graham

    Hahaha, I got this text. I thought it was spam.

  • yerallnuts

    You’d think that instead of encouraging me to leave after 31+ continuous years of service by refusing to match their competition Bell OR Telus, not some MVNO) they’d have included my account in this loyalty gift offer . . . . . .

    • Jerry

      I was in the same boat. 21+ Years ( started with Cantel AT&T) which later turned into Rogers. I phoned them to see if they could match my Bell offer and instead the girl offered me a new plan for $25 per month more than I currently have. I was off contract and they wouldn’t even negotiate on the new Galaxy S8 plus.

    • Ali F.

      Same happened to me, the girl on the line tried to convince me to drop my current plan even though what she offers is $25 more expensive and 2GB less!!! I was like, are you kidding me, I am calling to get a better deal and you are trying this? are you i***t or think I am? I did not bother to wait for her answer.

  • Not paying anything to Rogers. Extremely happy with my Public Mobile $38 4GB data and unlimited talk.
    It is OK for me to shell out $1300 to buy a new phone.

    • Lloyd Willett

      Is that a month and unlimited Canada wide talk for $38 4gb of data and if not would you no how much unlimited Canada wide talk would be thanks

  • mrideas

    It was a surprise and I was happy to take more data on rogers dime.

  • Suhaila Rashid

    hi why did i not get the free data??? how to get it i really need some any idea how??

  • ElChe1988

    I got 1 GB this way about two months ago. I doubt I’ll be getting this 3 GB lol. Currently at 7.

  • Jordan

    I was a Rogers customer for 16 years until two days ago. I called and asked for a deal on a hardware upgrade as they have never offered me any incentives to stay. They were willing to so I took my business elsewhere. I was offered $200 off of a new s8 to switch over from Rogers.

    • ElChe1988

      I guess it’s hit or miss. I got 350$ off a G6 about 3 weeks ago. But it’s like that all the time. The same stories are heard from all sides.

    • Jordan

      Technically I could have had the same deal. I paid $50 for a used S5 and could have traded it in for $400 off a G6, decided it was better to wait for the S8.

      You’re right it’s all about who you talk to and what deals they’re willing to risk doing.

