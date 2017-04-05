Cellphone spying devices found at Montreal’s Trudeau airport

Business
After finding evidence that cellphone spying devices called as IMSI catchers, also known by the brand name Stingray, were in operation around Parliament Hill in Ottawa, a CBC/Radio-Canada story has revealed it detected another such device in operation at Montreal’s Trudeau Airport on February 21st, 2017, while waiting for a U.S.-bound flight.

IMSI catchers mimic cell towers in order to trick nearby mobile phones in to connecting to them. Once connected, IMSI catchers can collect the data being transmitted from the phones, which could include location, calls, SMS and subscriber identity keys.

Airport detection

The reporter detected the device through the use of a CryptoPhone, made by German company GSMK, which looks just like a regular smartphone and emits an alert when a fake cellphone antenna connects.

According to the U.S. supplier of the CryptoPhone, ESD America, the connection detected in the Trudeau airport was tracking the phone and “almost likely” had the ability to listen to calls in real-time. The supplier also informed Radio-Canada, in response to the question of who might be operating such a device, that it could be “Your government, or any other government.”

IMSI catchers can cover a half-kilometre radius in urban areas and a two-kilometre radius in open spaces, meaning it had the capability of surveilling a wide swatch of individuals at the airport.

Denial of involvement

An anonymous security expert from a federal agency told Radio-Canada that some possible suspects behind the deployment of the surveillance device could be the Montreal Police, the RCMP, CSIS or U.S. Customs Officers. In response to its questions, police and intelligence agencies refused to respond to Radio-Canada’s request for comment on investigative techniques.

There have been known instances of Canadian police services using IMSI catchers, however, including a notable incident revealed in April 2016 that showed IMSI catchers have been used by the RCMP since 2005 and could impede 911 calls.

Quebec’s provincial police stated that it did not have an IMSI catcher — but wouldn’t comment on whether it borrows equipment from other forces. Transport Canada and Aéroports de Montréal, the corporation that runs the airport, also said they don’t use IMSI catchers, and the U.S. Embassy refused to comment.

Image credit: Hussein Abdallah

Source: Radio-Canada

Comments

  • Unorthodox

    As always, press is starting mass hysteria out of nothing. As if no one knows that the state spies on it’s own citizens. Normal practice in any part of the world.

    • RjPiston

      The problem is, is that this SHOULD cause mass hysteria… just because spying is the norm now doesn’t make it right. This is absolutely deplorable behavior by our govt or any other govt that does this. If they want my info they should be forced to ask nicely and pay me for it. If only there was some type of GOVERNing body that could impose such a process…. sigh…

    • Alex

      it sucks, but ya. They can deny it all they want, but they do it.

  • MoYeung

    Better check other airports too…

    • Lil’ Sooky Denton

      Right. Living in the PRC would be a much better idea……….oh………wait.

    • MoYeung

      There are Westerners work and live in China… Go talk to them.

  • Jonah Emery

    Obviously a warrant or court order isn’t required before they can use these spy cell towers to access your smartphone. That’s kind of against established privacy rights.

  • Tim3Tripp3r

    It could be a variety of state players doing the spying (outside of our own) but I gotta chuckle out of the fact that CBC knows more about what’s going on than our multi billion dollar spy agency. I live in BC and 2 years ago the failed attempt to turn 2 methadone addicts into terrorist attackers by our other spy agency ended up with the supreme court throwing it out. Don’t hold your breath on either one keeping us safe.

