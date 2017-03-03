MTS president and CEO Jay Forbes to depart when Bell acquisition closes

Bell received final regulatory approvals for its acquisition of Manitoba-based MTS on February 15th. The $3.9 billion CAD deal is expected to close on March 17th and it seems Jay Forbes, MTS’ President and CEO, will depart the company.
“With the arrival of the new Bell MTS combination, the time will be right for me to move on and pursue new opportunities,” said Forbes in a statement to MobileSyrup. “I cannot even begin to express my immense gratitude to the board, my management team and our employees for their tireless efforts over the past two years. They should be proud of their accomplishments and look forward with excitement to a bright future as Bell MTS.”
Forbes joined MTS in 2015 and was also responsible for selling Allstream to Zayo Group for $465 million.
Bell re-branded as Bell MTS in the province and has 69 retail locations across Manitoba. As previously reported, Bell will add 470,000 wireless customers to increase its base to 8,938,872 subscribers.
There is no indication of who will lead Bell MTS but the position is expected to fall under Bell Mobility’s management.
Source: CNW
