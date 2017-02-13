HMD Global Oy, the Finnish company that now owns the exclusive license to produce Nokia handsets, is planning to debut three new Nokia-branded phones at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, according to mobile tipster Evan Blass.
The company will also launch the Nokia 6 (shown above) to a global audience, after first debuting it in China. The smartphone features a Full HD 5-inch display, Snapdragon 430 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 16-megapixel rear camera. It will reportedly retail for 249 Euro, which equates to about $345 CAD.
In the same line-up, the Nokia 5 and 3 will be revealed, both of which Blass calls “downmarket Android 7.0 Nougat-powered devices.”
The Nokia 5, notes Blass, is rumoured to have a 5.2-inch 720p display, Snapdragon 430 chipset, 2GB of RAM and 12-megapixel rear-facing camera. According to Blass’ source, the 5 has a price point of 199 Euro, or roughly $275 CAD, while the 3 is expected to be 149 Euro or about $205 CAD.
In addition to the new smartphones, HMD Global Oy will also reportedly launch a modern version of the classic Nokia 3310, which was released in 2000 and has been lauded as a “frickin’ tank.” The feature phone is reportedly priced at 59 Euro, or about $82 CAD.
HMD is holding its press event on February 26th, the day before Mobile World Congress officially begins, and Blass states the company is targeting European customers, noting that distribution plans for North America “weren’t immediately known.”
Source: VentureBeat
