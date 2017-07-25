Resources
Here’s what’s coming to CraveTV in August

Jul 25, 2017

12:36 PM EDT

Crave TV HTC U11

Canadian video streaming service CraveTV has a number of shows and comedy specials planned to hit the service for the month of August.

Here’s a full list of all of the television shows and movies coming to CraveTV this August:

 August 4th

August 6th

August 11th

August 18th

August 20th

  • Season two of Dice about Andrew Dice Clay trying to reclaim his comedy throne will be available to watch on August 20th starting with episode one at 10:30pm E.T.
  • Season five of Matt Leblanc’s ‘Episodes‘ will be available starting August 20th at 10pm E.T. episodes features the lives the married couple Sean and Beverly Lincoln who decide to try and make in Hollywood with the remake of their very successful British sitcom. Though the couple runs into trouble and need to hire Matt Leblanc, playing himself, for the lead in the show.

August 25th

  • Whitney “Can I be Me” focuses on the life of the legendary Whitney Houston. It uses footage of the six-time Grammy winner, with never-before-seen footage and candid interviews. It features her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown and her ex lover Bobby Brown. Whitney “Can I be Me” is set to be available on the service on August 25th at 9 pm E.T.
  • Natasha Leggero: Live At Bimbo’s
  • Good Behavior: Season 1
  • Tosh.O: Season 9B

Last Chance to Watch

August 11th

August 30th

August 31st

Other series streaming on the service include Casual, Twin Peaks, I’m Dying Up Here and 19-2. The series finale of Saving Hope will be on August 2nd at 9 p.m while season 3 finale of Casual takes place on August 1st.

