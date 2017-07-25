Here’s what’s coming to CraveTV in August

Canadian video streaming service CraveTV has a number of shows and comedy specials planned to hit the service for the month of August.
Here’s a full list of all of the television shows and movies coming to CraveTV this August:
August 4th
- All seven seasons and 84 episodes of the Californication series will be joining CraveTV on the fourth. The show stars David Duchovny, Natascha McElhone, Medelaine Martin, and Madeline Zima. Californication surrounds the life of novelist Hank Moody.
- Just Let Go: Lenny Kravitz Live
- Kingdom: Season 3
- Meet The Donors: Does Money Talk?
August 6th
- Ray Donovan: Season 5, Episode 1@9 p.m. ET
August 11th
- Aftermath: Season 1
- Blindspot: Season 2
- Broad City: Season 3
August 18th
- Deadliest Catch: Season 11
- Lucifer: Season 2
- Tiffany Hadish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood: At 9pm ET
August 20th
- Season two of Dice about Andrew Dice Clay trying to reclaim his comedy throne will be available to watch on August 20th starting with episode one at 10:30pm E.T.
- Season five of Matt Leblanc’s ‘Episodes‘ will be available starting August 20th at 10pm E.T. episodes features the lives the married couple Sean and Beverly Lincoln who decide to try and make in Hollywood with the remake of their very successful British sitcom. Though the couple runs into trouble and need to hire Matt Leblanc, playing himself, for the lead in the show.
August 25th
- Whitney “Can I be Me” focuses on the life of the legendary Whitney Houston. It uses footage of the six-time Grammy winner, with never-before-seen footage and candid interviews. It features her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown and her ex lover Bobby Brown. Whitney “Can I be Me” is set to be available on the service on August 25th at 9 pm E.T.
- Natasha Leggero: Live At Bimbo’s
- Good Behavior: Season 1
- Tosh.O: Season 9B
Last Chance to Watch
August 11th
- Deadly Women: Season 4
August 30th
- Flashpoint: Season 5
August 31st
- Engraved on a Nation: Playing a Dangerous Game
- Engraved on a Nation: Stone Tower: The Chuck Ealey Story
- Engraved on a Nation: The Greatest Team That Never Won
- Highway Thru Hell: Season 1
Other series streaming on the service include Casual, Twin Peaks, I’m Dying Up Here and 19-2. The series finale of Saving Hope will be on August 2nd at 9 p.m while season 3 finale of Casual takes place on August 1st.
