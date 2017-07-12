Dell’s wirelessly charging Latitude 7285 laptop is now available in Canada starting at $1,449

News
Jul 12, 2017

Dell’s new wirelessly charging 2-in-1 laptop, the Latitude 7285, has officially touched down in Canada starting at $1,449 CAD.

The 12-inch 2-in-1 was unveiled at CES 2017, and the company claims its the world’s first wireless charging 2-in-1 — though Dell first took a foray into wirelessly charging laptops back in 2009 with the Latitude Z.

The laptop integrates WiTricity’s magnetic resonance wireless charging technology, which works alongside a wireless charging mat and WiGig wireless dock — which together cost an extra approximately $440 when purchased with the 2-in-1 (a discount of about $90), bringing the full price for the 2-in-1 plus wireless charging capabilities to $1,888.98.

The base Latitude 7285 model features a dual-core Intel Core i5-7Y54 processor, 8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 memory and a 12.3-inch 2880 x 1920 display.

A 13-inch Latitude 7000 series 2-in-1 is also set to hit the market this August, with full pricing and availability details yet to come.

