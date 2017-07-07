Given Rogers’ recent mobile data overage rate hike for new customers, as well as those switching to a new plan tier, we at MobileSyrup thought now would be a good time to round-up the various data overage fees Canadian carriers are charging customers.
Some Canadian carriers have data overage fees displayed in easy to access locations on their websites, while others bury the information deep within the recesses of their websites.
Below are all the Canadian carriers data overage rates we’ve been able to dig up. Make sure to let us know in the comments if we’ve missed something.
Rogers
Rogers Share Everything plans
Rogers is increasing its data overage fees from $5 per 100MB to $7 per 100MB, or $70 per 1GB, with Rogers’ Share Everything plans.
The extra $2 is a 40 percent increase or a $20 increase per gigabyte.
Details: These changes only impact those who are signing up for a new plan with Rogers or switching between plans.
Data tracking app: iOS, Android
Fido
Data, Talk & Text Fido Pulse
300MB for $7
1GB for $15
2GB for $25
Data passes
20MB for $1 (lasts one day)
100MB for $5 (one week or 168 hours)
200MB for $10 (31 days)
Details: You need to purchase a top-up before you’ve reached your monthly data limit. You can use up to 7 Data Top-Ups per billing cycle. Fido is a sub-brand of Rogers. Current overages are as follows: $5 per 100MB
Data tracking app: iOS, Android
Telus
Your Choice Shareable data plans
100MB for $5 for the first 100MB (rounded to the closest 100MB at the end of a billing cycle)
Usage then shifts to $0.10 per MB ($100 per GB).
Details: Usage is rounded to the closest 100MB at the end of a billing cycle.
Data tracking app: iOS, Android
Koodo
Tab Small, Tab Medium, Tab Large
$5 for 100MB
$20 for 1GB
Details: The $20 1GB overage option can only be purchased once. After the initial purchase, data overages are $5 per 100MB. Koodo is owned by Telus.
Data tracking app: None, as Koodo recently pulled its dedicated data tracking apps from the iOS and Android app store. Data can be tracked through Koodo’s official website on desktop and mobile.
Bell
Share plans
Bell now charges $0.07 per 1MB.
The carrier raised it incrementally from $0.05 by one cent in April 2016 and another in April 2017.
Plans activated prior to those changes may see the following overage charges, as listed on Bell’s chart of pay-per-use rates.
$7.50 for up to 50MB
$15 for up to 100MB
$30 for up to 500MB
$40 for 1GB
$0.05 per MB for above 1GB
Details: While Bell’s overage rates may not look steep on paper, they can add up rather quickly with very little data use. Some readers have reached out to us to let us know that they’re still being charged $0.05 per MB.
Data tracking app: iOS, Android
Bell MTS
Plans
$0.10 per MB in Manitoba
$0.35 per MB in the rest of Canada
Details: Bell MTS customers need to use a dedicated app that isn’t the standard MyBell mobile app. Bell MTS is owned by Bell.
Data tracking app: iOS, Android
Virgin
Current data plans
$7 per 100MB
Pay per use plan data
$7.50 for up to 50MB
$15 for up to 250MB
$5 per 250MB for any overage beyond the first 250MB
Details: Similar to Bell’s data overages, Virgin’s current plans are at $70 per GB, while many older may feature the overage charges outlined in the pay-per-use data rates. Virgin is owned by Bell.
Data tracking app: iOS, Android
Chatr
Talk, Text and Data plans
When ‘in-zone’ data speed is reduced from 3Mbps to 64kbps for upload and download (which is basically unusable) when a subscriber hits their data cap.
Outside of Chatr’s data zones, overages amount to $0.05 per MB
Details: Chatr’s $0.05 per MB out of zone charge also applies to in-zone data add-on packages
Data tracking app: None. Data can, however, be tracked through Chatr’s official website.
Freedom Mobile
LTE-Ready plans
$0.05 per MB for additional full speed data (this rate also applies when using a device in the U.S.)
$10 per month to add 3GB of data to a monthly plan
Details: Unlike other Canadian carriers, Freedom’s $0.05 per MB overage rate applies in the U.S. when on an LTE-Ready plan. In most cases in order to use Freedom’s LTE-Ready tier, you need to be using a Band 66 compatible smartphone.
Data tracking app: iOS, Android
Public Mobile
When subscribers run out of data with Public Mobile, the feature is shut off. Additional data package prices can be found below:
Plan overages
$10 for 200MB
$30 for 1GB
Details: Unused additional data packages can be carried over to the next cycle
Data tracking app: No, there is not a dedicated Public Mobile data tracking app. Data can be tracked through the desktop and mobile version of Public Mobile’s website.
SaskTel
Plan overages
$0.06 per MB capped at $50 maximum per month (data is then shut off).
Customers can then opt to continue using data after the $50 maximum overage has been reached
Details: SaskTel says data overage rates vary by plan, but most seem to feature $0.06 per MB
Data tracking app: iOS, Android
Eastlink
Current plans
$0.05 per MB on plans that include Data
$0.25 per MB when no data add-on is selected
Data tracking app: iOS, Android
Vidéotron
Videotron network
200MB block subscribers: $0.10 per additional MB
500+ MB block subscribers: $0.05 per additional MB
No block: $0.15 per additional MB
Flexible rate subscribers: $0.05 per additional MB
Partner network
Block subscribers: $0.10 per additional MB
500+ MB block subscribers: $0.05 per additional MB
No block: $0.15 per additional MB
Flexible rate subscribers: $0.05 per additional MB
Data tracking app: iOS, Android
Rose Behar also contributed files to this story.
