Resources
PREVIOUS|

Here are the mobile data overage fees for every Canadian carrier

Jul 7, 2017

3:26 PM EDT

7 comments

Data overages

Given Rogers’ recent mobile data overage rate hike for new customers, as well as those switching to a new plan tier, we at MobileSyrup thought now would be a good time to round-up the various data overage fees Canadian carriers are charging customers.

Some Canadian carriers have data overage fees displayed in easy to access locations on their websites, while others bury the information deep within the recesses of their websites.

Below are all the Canadian carriers data overage rates we’ve been able to dig up. Make sure to let us know in the comments if we’ve missed something.

Rogers

Rogers Share Everything plans

Rogers is increasing its data overage fees from $5 per 100MB to $7 per 100MB, or $70 per 1GB, with Rogers’ Share Everything plans.

The extra $2 is a 40 percent increase or a $20 increase per gigabyte.

Details: These changes only impact those who are signing up for a new plan with Rogers or switching between plans.

Data tracking app: iOS, Android

Fido

Data, Talk & Text Fido Pulse

300MB for $7
1GB for $15
2GB for $25

Data passes

20MB for $1 (lasts one day)
100MB for $5 (one week or 168 hours)
200MB for $10 (31 days)

Details: You need to purchase a top-up before you’ve reached your monthly data limit. You can use up to 7 Data Top-Ups per billing cycle. Fido is a sub-brand of Rogers. Current overages are as follows: $5 per 100MB

Data tracking app: iOS, Android 

Telus

Your Choice Shareable data plans

100MB for $5 for the first 100MB (rounded to the closest 100MB at the end of a billing cycle)
Usage then shifts to $0.10 per MB ($100 per GB).

Details: Usage is rounded to the closest 100MB at the end of a billing cycle.

Data tracking app: iOS, Android

Koodo

Tab Small, Tab Medium, Tab Large

$5 for 100MB
$20 for 1GB

Details: The $20 1GB overage option can only be purchased once. After the initial purchase, data overages are $5 per 100MB. Koodo is owned by Telus.

Data tracking app: None, as Koodo recently pulled its dedicated data tracking apps from the iOS and Android app store. Data can be tracked through Koodo’s official website on desktop and mobile.

Bell

Share plans

Bell now charges $0.07 per 1MB.

The carrier raised it incrementally from $0.05 by one cent in April 2016 and another in April 2017.

Plans activated prior to those changes may see the following overage charges, as listed on Bell’s chart of pay-per-use rates.

$7.50 for up to 50MB
$15 for up to 100MB
$30 for up to 500MB
$40 for 1GB
$0.05 per MB for above 1GB

Details: While Bell’s overage rates may not look steep on paper, they can add up rather quickly with very little data use. Some readers have reached out to us to let us know that they’re still being charged $0.05 per MB.

Data tracking app: iOS, Android

Bell MTS

Plans
$0.10 per MB in Manitoba
$0.35 per MB in the rest of Canada

Details: Bell MTS customers need to use a dedicated app that isn’t the standard MyBell mobile app. Bell MTS is owned by Bell.

Data tracking app: iOS, Android 

Virgin

Current data plans

$7 per 100MB

Pay per use plan data

$7.50 for up to 50MB
$15 for up to 250MB
$5 per 250MB for any overage beyond the first 250MB

Details: Similar to Bell’s data overages, Virgin’s current plans are at $70 per GB, while many older may feature the overage charges outlined in the pay-per-use data rates. Virgin is owned by Bell.

Data tracking app: iOS, Android

Chatr

Talk, Text and Data plans

When ‘in-zone’ data speed is reduced from 3Mbps to 64kbps for upload and download (which is basically unusable) when a subscriber hits their data cap.

Outside of Chatr’s data zones, overages amount to $0.05 per MB

Details: Chatr’s $0.05 per MB out of zone charge also applies to in-zone data add-on packages

Data tracking app: None. Data can, however, be tracked through Chatr’s official website.

Freedom Mobile

LTE-Ready plans

$0.05 per MB for additional full speed data (this rate also applies when using a device in the U.S.)
$10 per month to add 3GB of data to a monthly plan

Details: Unlike other Canadian carriers, Freedom’s $0.05 per MB overage rate applies in the U.S. when on an LTE-Ready plan. In most cases in order to use Freedom’s LTE-Ready tier, you need to be using a Band 66 compatible smartphone.

Data tracking app: iOS, Android 

Public Mobile

When subscribers run out of data with Public Mobile, the feature is shut off. Additional data package prices can be found below:

Plan overages
$10 for 200MB
$30 for 1GB

Details: Unused additional data packages can be carried over to the next cycle

Data tracking app: No, there is not a dedicated Public Mobile data tracking app. Data can be tracked through the desktop and mobile version of Public Mobile’s website.

SaskTel

Plan overages

$0.06 per MB capped at $50 maximum per month (data is then shut off).

Customers can then opt to continue using data after the $50 maximum overage has been reached

Details: SaskTel says data overage rates vary by plan, but most seem to feature $0.06 per MB

Data tracking app: iOS, Android

Eastlink

Current plans

$0.05 per MB on plans that include Data
$0.25 per MB when no data add-on is selected

Data tracking app: iOS, Android

Vidéotron

Videotron network

200MB block subscribers: $0.10 per additional MB
500+ MB block subscribers: $0.05 per additional MB
No block: $0.15 per additional MB
Flexible rate subscribers: $0.05 per additional MB

Partner network

Block subscribers: $0.10 per additional MB
500+ MB block subscribers: $0.05 per additional MB
No block: $0.15 per additional MB
Flexible rate subscribers: $0.05 per additional MB

Data tracking app: iOS, Android 

Rose Behar also contributed files to this story.

Related Articles

News

Jun 26, 2017

1:55 PM EDT

Virgin, Fido, Koodo and Vidéotron compete on 6GB and 8GB promo plans in Quebec

News

Jul 4, 2017

4:25 PM EDT

TNW Wireless calls on CRTC to compel Bell and Telus to provide wholesale roaming agreements

Syrup Community

Jun 15, 2017

12:12 PM EDT

Poll: With unlocking fees now banned, do you think carriers will increase rate plan prices?

News

Jun 7, 2017

11:39 AM EDT

South Korean Samsung employee arrested for stealing 8,474 smartphones

Comments

  • Pingback: Here are the data overage fees for every Canadian carrier | Daily Update()

  • Brandon Fa

    If You are in Ottawa, you DON’T need a Band 66 phone to access LTE, Band 4 LTE compatible devices will work. There are no overage charges what so ever with most Freedom Mobile data plans. If you use your phone in the US without a roaming addon then that is not an overage charge that is a standard roaming charge that you would experience with most of the other major carriers.

  • power_pizza

    Thanks, this is super handy.

    One suggestion: Convert all the rates to a dollars per MB figure so we can see and apples-to-apples comparison.

  • Mario Gaucher

    Data add-ons are available with Vidéotron…
    150MB For $5
    500MB for $8
    1GB for $10

    This is what I see in my account for my line

  • John Lofwire

    Telus in Quebec also block data overuse after 50$ of overuse then you receive a text thats ask you if you want to opt in to continue..

  • hype67

    “Every”? You guys never include Zoomer in these lists despite them being nationwide and having one of the most compelling deals out there (see RFD for example).

  • SV650

    A number of carriers also offer data top-ups for months hen you need more data. For instance Telus offers the option to add up to 3 top-ups of either 300 MB, 1GB or 2 GB each in any billing period. If I receive a 90% consumption notice, I have the option to add additional data rather than paying at pay-per-use rates. It has been useful for us when on vacation, as we tether more often while travelling than at home. A rate of $12.50 per GB is far more palatable than overage rates.

    It would be valuable if you included this information in your article, so more folks are aware of this option to add inexpensive data, rather then feel they have no choice but to accept these overage rates.