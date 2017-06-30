Gaming accessory maker Hyperkin selling retro SNES mouse

Hot on the heels of Nintendo’s announcement that SNES Classic system is coming in September, peripheral maker Hyperkin has announced a retro-style SNES mouse.
Make #art on your #snes! Go to https://t.co/NfXgdlt1ZV or Amazon to get your Hyper Click Reteo Style Mouse for SNES! pic.twitter.com/BNN6C4uzuE
— Hyperkin @ AX (@Hyperkin) June 28, 2017
The accessory costs $19.99 USD (approximately $26 CAD), comes with a 6ft cable and will begin shipping on July 6th. It’s important to note that Hyperkin’s mouse isn’t compatible with Nintendo’s SNES Classic. As well, shipments to Canada are currently unavailable. The item is not listed on Amazon.ca and Hyperkin’s website gives the message “one or more items in your cart can’t be shipped to your location” when a Canadian address is put in.
Image credit: Hyperkin
Source: The Next Web
