Gaming accessory maker Hyperkin selling retro SNES mouse

Jun 30, 2017

11:54 AM EDT

Hyperkin SNES mouse

Hot on the heels of Nintendo’s announcement that SNES Classic system is coming in September, peripheral maker Hyperkin has announced a retro-style SNES mouse.

Hyperkin says the mouse is perfect for Mario Paint, which came packaged with the original Super NES mouse when it launched in 1992. Dozens of games were also supported by the mouse, including Sid Meier’s Civilization and Wolfenstein 3D.

The accessory costs $19.99 USD (approximately $26 CAD), comes with a 6ft cable and will begin shipping on July 6th. It’s important to note that Hyperkin’s mouse isn’t compatible with Nintendo’s SNES Classic. As well, shipments to Canada are currently unavailable. The item is not listed on Amazon.ca and Hyperkin’s website gives the message “one or more items in your cart can’t be shipped to your location” when a Canadian address is put in.

Image credit: Hyperkin

Source: The Next Web 

