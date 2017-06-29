Uber has completed its 5 billionth trip

Uber has announced that it has offered 5 billion rides around the world.
The company said it reached the milestone with 156 simultaneous trips taking place at exactly 12:39pm PT/3:29am ET on May 20th.
The trips in 24 countries on six continents, in cities such as Mumbai, Moscow and Medellin.
In other news, Uber Eats is featuring a variety of Canadian restaurants and dishes across select provinces in the country.
Uber says to celebrate the occasion, it is giving $500 USD (approximately $650 CAD) to each of the 156 drivers.
Uber previously reached one billion rides in December 2015 and hit two billion rides six months later.
The announcement comes in the wake of several scandals that Uber has been involved with. Former CEO Travis Kalanick resigned earlier in June following “hours of drama” with investors and controversy over how he was treating his employees. The company had also been facing allegations of sexism, which weren’t helped by certain board members making misogynistic remarks in meetings.
On top of all that, the company has been facing a lawsuit from Alphabet’s Waymo autonomous car unit over stolen intellectual property. Uber subsequently fired its top self-driving car executive, who was at the centre of the dispute.
Source: Uber
