Bluetooth streaming may be rolling out to Google Home devices in Canada (update)

Jun 29, 2017

7:03 PM EDT

Google Home smart speaker

While the status of Google Home’s support for multiple users is still very much up in the air in Canada, it appears Google has started rolling out another oft-requested feature to its smart home speaker.

Android Police reports that Google Home units in the U.S. now have access to Bluetooth streaming, a feature Home did not ship with initially. We’ve reached out to Google to find out if the feature is also rolling out in Canada.

If you’re able to stream music from your Google Home using Bluetooth, tell us in the comment section. You can check if the feature is enabled on your Home by navigating to the device settings menu within the Home app. Once there, a new “Paired Bluetooth devices” section should be present. The one caveat is that you’ll only be able to check while your smartphone is on the same Wi-Fi network as your Google Home.

Previous to today’s update, Home was only able to stream music and other audio material via Chromecast. The addition of Bluetooth streaming makes Home significantly more versatile.

Update 30/06/2017: It appears Google is merely testing Bluetooth streaming in the U.S. In a statement issued to MobileSyrup, a company spokesperson said, “It’s not launched officially anywhere yet but when we do launch it will be available in Canada as well.”

Via: Android Police

Comments

  • Smanny

    Umm, Google Home now has support for multiple users in Canada. There was an update a little while ago. As a matter of fact the Google Home started selling on the 26 of June, and on the 27 multiple user support was added. The Home app update for Android brought that support.

    • _17chan

      Yeah mine now says multi user support is available… Lol.

    • Some Canadian users have been able to access the multi-user feature, but not all (including myself). Google Canada says the update still has not officially rolled out.

    • Alanina

      Multi-user feature works for me but only if I set the language to English (US).

    • Muddy_Water

      I believe they added support for french Canada not long ago.

  • paul

    No Bluetooth in my settings menu for Google home yet​. Tried Bluetooth pairing and not on list and asked it a question it said cannot do that yet !, So I’m guessing it needs a software update.

  • Emile Beaulieu

    Got my Google Home yesterday. I have build 90387, but bluetooth streaming is still not active. Spoke to someone on the chat at their website and he said it has not be made available yet.

