Apple launches ‘Made in Ottawa’ section in the App Store to celebrate Canada 150

Jun 29, 2017

9:02 PM EDT

Apple has launched a “Made in Ottawa” section on the App Store as part of its year-long Canada 150 celebration.

“Our country’s beautiful and historically rich capital will be the heart of 150th birthday bashes this year, but Ottawa’s cutting-edge creativity is its own cause of celebration,” reads a message on the App Store. “Shopify has empowered us to follow our small business dreams, while venerable Canada Post lets us share our creations with the rest of the world — just a couple of the essential apps born in the shadow of Peace Tower.”

Outside of the Shopify app, some other notable Ottawa-developed apps include Canada Post, GiveBlood, Inspire, Skip-Bo and Only One.

Made in Ottawa App Store

The focus on Ottawa-developed apps follows similar App Store sections featuring studios from Toronto-Waterloo, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver. A general “Unapologetically Canadian” section was also made a recent debut, showing all kinds of apps from different categories.

Earlier this week, Apple also released a short film shot on iPhone featuring the diversity of Canadian artists.

