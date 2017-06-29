News
macOS High Sierra’s public beta is now available

Jun 29, 2017

4:51 PM EDT

Mac Kaby Lake line

macOS High Sierra’s public beta is now available to anyone who has signed up or Apple’s beta software program.

If you’re interested in signing up for the beta, head over to beta.apple.com and log in with your Apple ID. As always, keep in mind that this is beta software, so install it at your own risk.

Similar to iOS 11, High Sierra is an incremental update over its predecessor and includes a new overarching file system, a revamped photos app that lets users organize photos in new ways, and various other app refinements.

Other new features include HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding), allowing videos to be compressed up to 40 percent more than the H.264 standard, as well as support for SteamVR and the HTC Vive.

