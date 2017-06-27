LG G4 boot loop issue now covered under extended warranty in Canada

If you’ve been having bootloop problems with your LG G4 smartphone, you may be in luck.
The news was spotted via a post on Virgin’s V Club site.
“LG G4 phones that were manufactured in 2015 and have the boot loop issue are now covered for an additional 9 months warranty, on top of the 1 year LG warranty,” reads a message on the site. “That means Members get 21 months manufacturer warranty to address this issue.”
The bootloop defects began to surface as early as January 2016, with phone owners reporting their devices becoming unstable and/or stuck in a series of attempted reboots, effectively rendering the phone inoperable. Back in March 2017, a lawsuit was also launched against LG over the G4 issues, as well as defects in the V10 smartphones.
MobileSyrup has reached out to LG Canada regarding the extended warranty coverage and will update this story when a response has been received.
As well, MobileSyrup has also contacted major carriers about the additional warranty and has been provided with the following statements:
Rogers and Fido: “Rogers and Fido are working with LG to provide extended warranty coverage to affected customers with the LG G4.”
Koodo: “We are offering [extended warranty coverage] the same way Telus does.”
Telus: MobileSyrup has reached out to Telus and will update this story once a response has been received. However, Koodo’s comments suggest that Telus will also offer the extended coverage to its customers.
Bell: MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell and will update this story once a response has been received.
