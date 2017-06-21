If you’re a fan of classic games like Sonic, Altered Beast, Phantasy Star II, Kid Chameleon and Comix Zone, then you’re in luck — the above titles are the first batch of a larger package called ‘Sega Forever,’ that’s set to hit iOS and Android devices.
These free ports are ad-supported, though $2 USD ad-free versions of each game will be available as well. Each title is set to include online leaderboards, cloud saves and Bluetooth controller support; with the last feature being a must given how difficult it is to play a platformer on-screen touch controls.
Sega is planning to update its Sega Forever package every two weeks with new games. Fans are also able to vote on what retro titles get ported to the new collection.
Given Sega’s recent spotty track record, as well as earlier unfortunate mobile ports of popular Genesis games — Sonic games instantly come to mind — it’s possible Sega Forever could be a disaster. It will be interesting to see if Sega eventually ports more recent games that originally released on the Dreamcast, such as Shenmue, Jet Grind Radio and Grandia II, over to the collection.
I will, however, admit that the retro-inspired commercial for the new package (seen above) is pretty incredible.
Sega’s new retro mobile game collection is set to be available globally on June 21st on iOS and Android.
